What to know: Blood drive at OUC, County Road slip repair in Pike County

Ohio University Chillicothe will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Shoemaker Center.

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. Donations are needed to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

“Ohio University Chillicothe is committed to strengthening our community and helping patients in need through blood donations,” said Britney Hamman, assistant professor of instruction in OHIO Chillicothe’s nursing program. “This blood drive is our way of allowing staff, colleagues, and neighbors to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to consider blood donation and to help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready when the need occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. Even if you are not able to donate, you can still make an impact in patients’ lives by promoting a blood drive or volunteering at a local drive,” said Hamman.

All blood types are needed, and there is an emergency need for type O blood donors, as well as platelet donors.

Donors who give blood in February will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card via email.

Individuals who would like to donate can make an appointment at this American Red Cross webpage.

Walk-ins are also welcome, but individuals who walk in without first scheduling an appointment generally have a longer wait time to donate. For more information, visit the American Red Cross website.

This blood drive is sponsored by OHIO Chillicothe’s Health and Safety Committee.

ODOT to work on County Road 50 slide

CHILLICOTHE - The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

County Road 50 slide repair work is set to begin on Jan. 30 for a landslide repair project on C.R. 50 (Watson Road) between Mutton Run Road and Hay Hollow Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be closed for the duration of the project, North Bound traffic will be detoured via Ohio 335 to Higby Road to Old S.R. 35. South Bound traffic will be detoured via Old S.R. 35 to Higby Road to Ohio 335. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Funds to remove toxic lead in Pike and Fayette County homes

COLUMBUS—State Senator Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) announced that Fayette and Pike counties will receive funds to support lead abatement projects. The Ohio Department of Development is distributing $1.6 million to 82 low- and moderate-income households in 25 communities across the state.

"This investment will keep our families healthy and safe, protecting them from the dangerous effects of toxic lead exposure," Wilkin said. "I'm thrilled these households here in southern Ohio will directly benefit from this program."

Fayette County is receiving $30,000 to serve two households, and Pike County is receiving $25,000 to serve one.

The awards will support abatement projects including waterline replacement, window and door replacement, lead cleaning efforts, and more.

The funding comes from Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Lead Abatement Program (LAP) money allocated through the Lead Safe Ohio program, which is investing nearly $100 million to support lead mitigation and prevention projects.

Meetings

The President of Chillicothe City Council has called for a review meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, in the city building at 26 S. Paint Street. The review meeting allows council to meet as a quasi-committee of the whole to discuss administrative, operational and procedural issues and to receive input from the public, elected city officials and city employees regarding the same. This is not a regular or special meeting and no action will be taken. The review meeting is solely for the purposes of the receipt and exchange of information and informal consideration of the issues identified above.

The annual financial report for Colerain Township for 2023 is complete and can be viewed by contacting fiscal officer Bobbie Barron at 740-655-2073. Colerain Township has elected its officers for the year. Board President is Robert DeLong, Vice President Steven Clever and Road Superintendent Aaron Swepston. They will hold their regularly monthly meetings on the second Monday of the month at 7 pm at the fire dept annex building in Hallsville.

The SCOJFS Full Board of Commissioners meeting is at 1 p.m. on Jan. 31, at 475 Western Ave. Ste. B.

The Governing Board of the Ross-Pike County Education Service District will have their organizational board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, with the regular board meeting to immediately following. The meeting will be held at the Ross County Educational Service Center, 475 Western Ave.

The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at the SOCOG office located at 167 West Main Street in Chillicothe, Ohio. For more information, or to join the meeting virtually, call 740-775-5030.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Blood drive at OUC, County Road slip repair in Pike County: What you need to know