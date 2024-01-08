What we know about the Boeing flight that was grounded midflight and how a teacher found the missing part

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner blew out Jan. 5, shortly after the flight took off from Portland, forcing the plane to return to Portland International Airport. | National Transportation Safety Board via Associated Press

An Alaska Airlines flight carrying 171 passengers and six crew members was grounded Friday after a part blew off midflight. A Portland teacher discovered the part in his backyard shortly after.

A fuselage door plug was blown off the Boeing 737 Max 9, and federal investigators had asked for the public’s help in finding the missing part, CNN reported.

“Our structures team will want to look at everything on the door — all of the components on the door to see, to look at, witness marks, to look at any paint transfer, what shape the door was in when found. That can tell them a lot about what occurred,” National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said, per Reuters.

What happened during the flight where the part blew off?

The part flew off midflight, and the force was strong enough that it blew open the cockpit door, Reuters reported.

No passengers were seated in the section where a “refrigerator-sized hole” was blown out. There was also a headrest torn from a seat in the section.

“It’s fortunate that nobody died and there were not more serious injuries,” Homendy told CNN.

What happens now?

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9s until it’s “satisfied that they are safe,” an FAA spokesperson said Sunday, per CBS News.

According to The New York Times, “a pressurization warning light had gone off during three recent flights,” so the airliner hadn’t been used in long flights over water. The aircraft hadn’t been worked on before the Friday flight, and workers had “reset the system and the plane was put back into service.”

The safety board is still investigating the incident.