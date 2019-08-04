What you should know about bonds: Prices riding 38-year run but won't defy gravity forever

Much has been made of the stock market's bull-market cycle reaching the 10-year mark recently. But bonds arguably have been on a general upward trend for much longer.

Bond prices have risen, and yields have declined, for most of the past four decades, with only a few significant setbacks along the way. It's not likely this will change any time soon, especially with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again.

No wonder investors have poured money into bonds and bond funds, though they should be careful not to become complacent.

Bonds are essentially standardized, tradable loans that investors make to government entities or corporations in return for interest payments or yield. They have been so predictable for so long that investors probably could use a refresher course on the risks.

It also helps to take a fresh look at popular misconceptions about bonds in general and bond funds in particular.

Myth: Bond prices don't fall much

Bond prices have been steady, or rising, for a long time so it's easy to forget that prices can go in either direction. Bonds sometimes do decline, and sharply. For example, long-term government bonds tumbled more than 10% in both 2009 and 2013.

When bond prices fall in unison, it's often because interest rates are rising, as the two move inversely. Bond prices in general have been in a lengthy upswing since late 1981, reflecting the long decline in interest rates and inflation over that span. But higher rates will materialize eventually, and we could be much closer to the long-term lows than to the peaks.

Bond prices also drop when issuers, especially corporations, look like they might have trouble making interest and principal payments. That hasn't happened much lately, after a decade of economic growth. Bond default rates now are less than half their long-term average, noted J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

But credit worries eventually will resurface. When they do, the prices of some bonds will stumble.

At any rate, many investors probably don't appreciate these risks. Both bond and stock investments represent important parts of a balanced portfolio, with bonds providing more income and stability and stocks, more growth potential. But bonds, too, can fluctuate in price.

A lot more cash has flowed into bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds this year than has been withdrawn, suggesting investors aren't too concerned about the risks. By contrast, investors on balance have pulled more cash out of stock funds, according to the Investment Company Institute, the fund-industry trade group.

Myth: Fed cuts will propel bond prices

It's easy to assume that Fed rate cuts help bond investors, but that's not necessarily the case.

The central bank directly affects short-term rates like those paid on bank deposit accounts and money-market funds, as well as rates on credit cards and many other types of loans. Prices for long-term bonds, by contrast, are influenced much more by inflation and inflationary expectations.

Granted, the Fed cuts rates when it thinks the economy could be slowing, like now, and inflation often eases at such times. But if investors perceive that the Fed might stoke inflation by cutting interest rates, they could respond by selling bonds, pushing down their prices.

Over the past decade of economic growth, inflation has been mild, averaging 1.6% annually, owing largely to the modest pace of the expansion, noted Standard & Poor's in a late July report. Even going back 25 years, the number is about the same, 1.7% annually.

This explains why bonds and bond funds still can deliver decent real returns even with yields of just 2% to 6% or so, depending on the category. (Municipal bonds, which pay tax-exempt interest, tend to pay the lowest yields.) But higher inflation, eventually, remains a distinct possibility.

Myth: Funds riskier than bonds

Many investors prefer individual bonds because they know the date when a particular issue will mature, and the price. That's not the case with bond mutual funds, which continually add new holdings to the portfolio and thus don't have a set maturity. Investors who desire the certainty of a fixed pay-off date tend to favor individual bonds.