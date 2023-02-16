What we know: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self near DeLand

A 3-year-old boy, the son of a Florida corrections officer, fatally shot himself Wednesday night at his home near DeLand.

Here's what we know following a press conference held Thursday by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

What happened Wednesday?

Two 9-1-1 calls came in around 6:22 p.m. reporting a shooting at a home east of DeLand on Nectarine Road in the Daytona Park Estates neighborhood. One came from the boy's 16-year-old sister, who had also called her father, and the second came from the father.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the older sister was home with the boy and their 7-year-old brother while the parents went to the grocery store, and during that time, the 3-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head.

At 6:29 p.m., the first deputy arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics took over and took the boy to AdventHealth in DeLand, authorities said. A doctor pronounced the boy deceased at 7:03 p.m.

Where did the gun come from?

The youngest boy went into his parents' bedroom and managed to remove a handgun from his father's nightstand, according to the sheriff's office. The gun belonged to the father, a state corrections officer.

The father said his firearms are usually stored inside a safe in the bedroom, but he'd placed one in his nightstand and the other on top of the refrigerator in the kitchen when the safe's electronic lock stopped functioning.

What happens now?

The case is being investigated by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, which will turn its findings over to the State Attorney's Office for review, Chitwood said.

Resources also are being provided to those involved.

Workers with the Florida Department of Children and Families responded to the scene and continue to help the family, according to the sheriff's office. First responders also are receiving services.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal