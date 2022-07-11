What to know about Breitbart News co-founder and former Trump advisor, Steve Bannon

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump's former close adviser Steve Bannon has told the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that he is ready to testify, a change of heart days before he is due to be tried for contempt of Congress. In a letter to the committee seen by Reuters, Bannon's lawyer Robert Costello, wrote to say the former president would waive the claim of executive privilege which Bannon had cited in refusing to appear before the committee. Bannon, a prominent figure in right-wing media circles who served as Trump's chief strategist in 2017, is scheduled to go on trial July 18 on two criminal contempt charges for refusing to testify or provide documents.