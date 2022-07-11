What to know about Breitbart News co-founder and former Trump advisor, Steve Bannon
Trump's former White House chief strategist has had a lot of jobs in Washington, D.C., here's what to know about him.
Trump in inflammatory letter tells Bannon he's now willing to waive executive-privilege claim. Critics have long observed that no such privilege would cover communications between the then-president and his former campaign and White House strategist.
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump cleared Steve Bannon to speak to a House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection, setting the stage for a fresh round of potentially dramatic testimony.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityHis ex-chief adviser’s refusal to testify
The Justice Department revealed in an early Monday morning court filing that federal investigators interviewed former President Donald Trump's attorney Justin Clark two weeks ago in connection with Steve Bannon's criminal contempt case. Prosecutors say that Clark confirmed in the interview that at no point did Trump ever invoke executive privilege over Bannon's testimony -- and directly contradicted other claims made by Bannon's defense team in their case.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump's former close adviser Steve Bannon has told the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that he is ready to testify, a change of heart days before he is due to be tried for contempt of Congress. In a letter to the committee seen by Reuters, Bannon's lawyer Robert Costello, wrote to say the former president would waive the claim of executive privilege which Bannon had cited in refusing to appear before the committee. Bannon, a prominent figure in right-wing media circles who served as Trump's chief strategist in 2017, is scheduled to go on trial July 18 on two criminal contempt charges for refusing to testify or provide documents.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Sunday that former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will likely testify before the panel. During Lofgren’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked her whether Bannon will testify before…