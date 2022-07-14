What You Need To Know About The BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Analyst Downgrade Today

Market forces rained on the parade of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following this downgrade, BridgeBio Pharma's nine analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$72m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$94m of revenue in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on BridgeBio Pharma, noting the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates in this update.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that BridgeBio Pharma's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 2.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 55% over the past three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that BridgeBio Pharma is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on BridgeBio Pharma after today.

