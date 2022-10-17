What we know about the Bristol shooting, as the community prepares this week to lay two officers to rest

Family, friends and untold numbers of fellow police officers and others will gather Friday for the funeral of Bristol Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The two men, beloved, respected and veteran police officers, were slain last Wednesday by Nicholas Brutcher outside a home on Redstone Hill Road. The killings, and the shooting of a third officer, sent shockwaves across the city, state and nation.

The immensity of the tragedy for the community of Bristol and Connecticut continues to reverberate as some details emerge and other questions remain unanswered as the investigation continues into what led Brutcher to fire more than 80 rounds at the officers who went to his house on a domestic call.

Some new details were released Sunday, along with portions of bodycam video from Officer Alec Iurato, who despite being shot himself, and clearly in great pain, was able to make his way to a position where he shot and killed Brutcher, ending the barrage of gunfire.

Including the information about the shooting released Sunday, here is what we do and do not know about the case.

What did the bodycam video show?

Body camera footage from the shooting of the three Bristol Police officers was released by the Office of Inspector General Robert Devlin Sunday.

The footage is from Iurato, who is heard saying into the radio “shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send everyone” as screams erupt in the background. It is not clear from the audio who is screaming.

Iurato walked back to the cruiser as several more shots are heard in the audio. He braces himself on the cruiser, while his reflection can be seen in the cruiser window, lifts his weapon over the top of cruiser and fires one bullet.

The bullet hit Brutcher and ended the gunfire; the use of deadly force was ruled justified by the Inspector General in his report Sunday based on preliminary evidence.

What happened at 310 Redstone Hill Road?

Nicholas Brutcher reportedly called 911 before the shooting, according to a preliminary report released by the Office of the Inspector General Sunday. Authorities have not said why he made that call, but have said it may have been a ruse to draw officers to the house.

The three officers went to the side of the house and spoke with Nathan Brutcher, who they ordered to show his hands and leave the house, according to the Inspector General’s report.

When Brutcher stepped out of the home, Nicholas Brutcher reportedly opened fire and shot the officers from behind. He fired more than 80 rounds, according to the report.

Hamzy was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. DeMonte died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso and extremities after being transported to the hospital, according to the report.

Iurato underwent surgery and was released from the hospital on Oct. 13, according to Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

Brutcher died from a gunshot wound to the neck, which injured his spinal cord, according to the state’s chief medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan, was also shot and injured; he was taken to the hospital but information about his condition has not been released.

Witness Anthony Rodriguez, who lives in an apartment complex across the street from where the shooting happened, alleged that Brutcher was outside in military-style fatigues with a large rifle.

“He ambushed them, they didn’t even have a chance,” Rodriguez told the Courant Thursday.

What precipitated the killings?

The lead-up to the shooting is largely unknown and unconfirmed.

A toxicology report which would outline whether there was alcohol and/or drugs in Nicholas Brutcher’s system is not public information and will not be released, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

There are still several questions that remain unanswered by police and officials as to what happened on Oct. 13, including which gun was used in the shooting, what led up to the shooting, what was said on the 911 call.

Sgt. Brianna Maurice of the Connecticut State Police’s special licensing unit said that she did not know what gun was used in the shooting and the department is unable to say whether Brutcher had gun permits.

Brutcher was pictured alongside his groomsman holding several guns in one photograph posted on his Facebook page. Brutcher is pointing a gun at the camera in the photo.

Who were DeMonte and Hamzy?

DeMonte spent more than 10 years with the Bristol Police Department. He was a family man, leaving behind a wife and two children, with a third on the way.

“His wife and kids were his priority with everything,” fellow Bristol officer Mark Kichar told the Courant.

DeMonte was a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol schools. He also spent time with the Bristol Youth Cadets Program.

He received several awards and recognition from the department during his time there, including a co-officer of the year award in 2018 with Officer Zachary Levine after the pair saved another man’s life.

“This shows other people, too, that we’re not just cops. We’re humans. Dustin was the definition of that. He was a father. He was a brother. He was a son. He was a loving husband,” Kichar said.

Hamzy was a Bristol native who spent years working in his father’s restaurant, the former Crystal Diner on Main Street in Bristol, and in construction before joining the police department in 2014.

“He was a true, hardworking American,” one officer told the Courant. “This is a guy who grew up in the working world, a blue-collar man. He was a steelworker working on buildings in Stamford and New York City. … He always lent his expertise on everything.”

Hamzy also helped with the Bristol Youth Cadet Program and served as a role model for the cadets, according to former Cadet Capt. Emma Lewis.

He received recognition from the department on two occasions in 2016, for helping to save a man in cardiac arrest and catching a pair of suspected burglars.

He was selected to join a regional SWAT team that competed, and placed first, in the Connecticut SWAT Challenge at the Hartford Gun Club in April of 2021. The competition included 28 teams consisting of military and law enforcement personnel from around the country, according to his obituary.

How Bristol and the state responded

There has been an outpouring of support for the Bristol Police Department and families by Connecticut residents and members of other departments in the state. First responders from surrounding towns flocked to the scene on Thursday morning to show respect for the fallen officers.

Hundreds of people, including state officials, residents and law enforcement, attended a vigil at Bristol Eastern High School on the night of Oct. 13 for the officers. People also left flowers, candles and balloons on a police cruiser parked outside the police station.

The town is also handing out blue light bulbs to residents to turn the town blue in support of the officers.

“We as citizens can do our part as well by driving very cautiously, acknowledging our officers by putting our arms around them today and most importantly putting our arms around our family members to make sure they are good today,” Bristol Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano said in a statement Sunday.

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence in honor of DeMonte and Hamzy before their playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians on Oct. 14.

Officers from surrounding departments have been helping at the Bristol Police Department to cover shifts since the shooting.

How can the public help?

Over $200,000 has been raised for the families of the officers through a crowdfunding page called Fund the First, a platform to raise funds for first responders, military and medical personnel.

Another fund, called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund, has been set up through Thomaston Savings Bank. Donations may be made at any bank location or at https://lbcbristol.org/heroes.

A donation box has also been set up at the Bristol Police Department.

What’s next?

The Bristol Police Department returned to work Sunday, according to Caggiano’s statements on Facebook.

“We need to support our men and women in blue today like no other day. Unfortunately, after the tragic events of last Wednesday, our officers are going to struggle today as they go back to their first shifts. I was with the officers this morning through the first shift. I have been extremely impressed with their resilience and their ability to get back to work and by the way, this doesn’t just affect our officers in Bristol, but probably across the country today,” Caggiano said.

Caggiano asked residents to give the police an easy day Monday by doing things like driving the speed limit in a Facebook video Monday.

A funeral service for the two officers will be held at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday at 11 a.m. Guests are asked to arrive at the funeral no later than 9:30 a.m., according to the Bristol Police Department.

A viewing is being held for Hamzy at the Lyceum in Terryville on Wednesday from 12 to 8 p.m., according to his obituary.

A private viewing is being held in North Haven for DeMonte, Caggiano said.