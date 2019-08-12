What to know about British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam who could become the new focus of his conspiracy case

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images





Financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

After his arrest, investigators' findings and unsealed court documents detail the extensive network of employees that federal prosecutors say targeted and recruited underage girls for sexual relationships with the financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein's onetime reported girlfriend and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell has come back into focus as the woman accused of being his madam and of being instrumental in setting up a network of victims and other employees who found them.

Here's what we know about Maxwell, an Oxford-educated socialite with ties to Epstein.

Prosecutors alleged in newly unsealed court documents that Epstein used an extensive network of employees and close associates to target and recruit underage girls for sexual relationships.

One of Epstein's alleged employees, the British-born socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, has been the subject of allegations for years that she was Epstein's top accomplice, accused of recruiting victims and abusing them alongside the convicted sex offender.

Despite not being named in the most recent indictment of Epstein and denying any wrongdoing, Maxwell has previously been named as Epstein's madam in testimony given to media outlets and in legal documents created in a defamation suit against her.

As a result, the Oxford graduate has come under a sharper spotlight nearly two decades after first appearing alongside New York highfliers like Donald Trump, who was then a real-estate developer.

Here's how the socialite became infamous.

Maxwell was born into the top of English society as the daughter of the publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell.

Ghislaine was born in 1961 as the now disgraced media tycoon's youngest child and went on to attend boarding schools in the country before graduating from Oxford University.

During her 20s, Maxwell was a recognizable figure in London's social scene, as she was named director of her father's Oxford United football club and founded the Kit Kat Club for Women, a modern take on an intellectual club that aimed to support working women.

However, her father's sudden death in 1991 while on his yacht, which was named "Lady Ghislaine" in her honor, cast a shadow on the family. His cause of death was long contested, as it came amid his company's financial troubles, which rocked the British tabloids and sparked conspiracy theories.

After her father's death, Maxwell moved to the US and dove into her new life as an American socialite, settling down on Manhattan's Upper East Side and leveraging her connections to the rich and powerful to start working in real estate.







After fleeing to New York, Maxwell rubbed elbows with some of the city's highfliers, including the real-estate developer Donald Trump.