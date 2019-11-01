Do You Know About Britvic plc’s (LON:BVIC) ROCE?

Today we are going to look at Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Britvic:

0.17 = UK£158m ÷ (UK£1.6b - UK£712m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Therefore, Britvic has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Britvic's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Britvic's ROCE is fairly close to the Beverage industry average of 16%. Independently of how Britvic compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Britvic's past growth compares to other companies.

LSE:BVIC Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Britvic.

Do Britvic's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Britvic has total assets of UK£1.6b and current liabilities of UK£712m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 43% of its total assets. Britvic has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Britvic's ROCE

Britvic's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Britvic shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

