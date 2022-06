TheStreet.com

The cruise industry completely shut down when the covid-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Cruise ships travel all over the world, and each country has its own health and safety standards, which gives the CDC a high level of control over the cruise industry. All three have returned to full-fleet this summer and Carnival is actively looking to grow its stable of ships, having recently partnered with the Italian company Costa Crociere for a pair of Italian-themed ships which will start deploying next year.