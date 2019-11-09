What To Know Before Buying Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) For Its Dividend

Today we'll take a closer look at Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

A 1.9% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Applied Industrial Technologies has some staying power. During the year, the company also conducted a buyback equivalent to around 0.5% of its market capitalisation. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

NYSE:AIT Historical Dividend Yield, November 9th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Looking at the data, we can see that 36% of Applied Industrial Technologies's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a middling range that strikes a nice balance between paying dividends to shareholders, and retaining enough earnings to invest in future growth. Besides, if reinvestment opportunities dry up, the company has room to increase the dividend.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Applied Industrial Technologies's cash payout ratio last year was 24%, which is quite low and suggests that the dividend was thoroughly covered by cash flow. It's positive to see that Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is Applied Industrial Technologies's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Applied Industrial Technologies has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Applied Industrial Technologies has net debt of 2.62 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Applied Industrial Technologies has EBIT of 6.64 times its interest expense, which we think is adequate.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Applied Industrial Technologies has EBIT of 6.64 times its interest expense, which we think is adequate.