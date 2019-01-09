What To Know Before Buying Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme (EPA:ALFOC) For Its Dividend

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. In the last few years Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme (EPA:ALFOC) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.4%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme in more detail.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 43% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect ALFOC’s payout to remain around the same level at 40% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.2%. Moreover, EPS should increase to €1.8.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 4 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme produces a yield of 2.4%, which is high for Entertainment stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three key factors you should further research:

