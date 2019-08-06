What To Know Before Buying Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:106) For Its Dividend

Dividend paying stocks like Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:106) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

In this case, Landsea Green Group likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 4.9% dividend yield and eight-year payment history. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 2.8% of market capitalisation this year. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Landsea Green Group for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

SEHK:106 Historical Dividend Yield, August 6th 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Landsea Green Group paid out 14% of its profit as dividends. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Of the free cash flow it generated last year, Landsea Green Group paid out 29% as dividends, suggesting the dividend is affordable. It's positive to see that Landsea Green Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. The first recorded dividend for Landsea Green Group, in the last decade, was eight years ago. It's good to see that Landsea Green Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.012 in 2011, compared to CN¥0.038 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 15% per year over this time. Landsea Green Group's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 15% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.

So, its dividends have grown at a rapid rate over this time, but payments have been cut in the past. The stock may still be worth considering as part of a diversified dividend portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Landsea Green Group has grown its earnings per share at 96% per annum over the past five years. The company is only paying out a fraction of its earnings as dividends, and in the past been able to use the retained earnings to grow its profits rapidly - an ideal combination.