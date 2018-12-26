What To Know Before Buying Man Industries (India) Limited (NSE:MANINDS) For Its Dividend

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Man Industries (India) Limited (NSE:MANINDS) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 2.1%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Man Industries (India) in more detail.

View our latest analysis for Man Industries (India)

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

NSEI:MANINDS Historical Dividend Yield December 26th 18 More

How well does Man Industries (India) fit our criteria?

Man Industries (India) has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 13%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Dividend payments from Man Industries (India) have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Compared to its peers, Man Industries (India) produces a yield of 2.1%, which is high for Construction stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Man Industries (India) is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three important factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for MANINDS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for MANINDS’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has MANINDS’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



