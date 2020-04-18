What To Know Before Buying Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) For Its Dividend

Dividend paying stocks like Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

Investors might not know much about Meridian Bancorp's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last five years and offers a 3.0% yield. A low yield is generally a turn-off, but if the prospects for earnings growth were strong, investors might be pleasantly surprised by the long-term results. The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 1.3% of market capitalisation this year. Remember that the recent share price drop will make Meridian Bancorp's yield look higher, even though recent events might have impacted the company's prospects. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Meridian Bancorp for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Meridian Bancorp paid out 22% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Meridian Bancorp has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.12 in 2015, compared to US$0.32 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time.

We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Meridian Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at 25% per annum over the past five years. The company is only paying out a fraction of its earnings as dividends, and in the past been able to use the retained earnings to grow its profits rapidly - an ideal combination.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. Firstly, we like that Meridian Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio. Next, earnings growth has been good, but unfortunately the company has not been paying dividends as long as we'd like. Meridian Bancorp has a credible record on several fronts, but falls slightly short of our standards for a dividend stock.