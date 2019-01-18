Know This Before Buying Nissin Foods Company Limited (HKG:1475) For Its Dividend

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Nissin Foods Company Limited (HKG:1475) has started paying a dividend to shareholders. It currently trades on a yield of 2.1%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Nissin Foods should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does Nissin Foods pass our checks?

Nissin Foods has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 35%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect 1475’s payout to increase to 39% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 2.6%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to HK$0.20 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Nissin Foods as a dividend investment. Last year was the company’s first dividend payment, so it is certainly early days. The standard practice for reliable payers is to look for 10 or so years of track record.

Relative to peers, Nissin Foods produces a yield of 2.1%, which is on the low-side for Food stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Nissin Foods’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

