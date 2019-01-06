Know This Before Buying Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) For Its Dividend

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) has begun paying dividends recently. It now yields 2.3%. Does Spheria Emerging Companies tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does Spheria Emerging Companies fit our criteria?

Spheria Emerging Companies has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 25%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Spheria Emerging Companies as a dividend investment. Last year was the company’s first dividend payment, so it is certainly early days. The standard practice for reliable payers is to look for 10 or so years of track record.

Compared to its peers, Spheria Emerging Companies has a yield of 2.3%, which is on the low-side for Capital Markets stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Spheria Emerging Companies’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should look at:

