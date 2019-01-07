What To Know Before Buying Vilmorin & Cie SA (EPA:RIN) For Its Dividend

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Vilmorin & Cie SA (EPA:RIN) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.4%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Vilmorin & Cie in more detail.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does Vilmorin & Cie pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 38%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect RIN’s payout to remain around the same level at 36% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 2.9%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to €4.11.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Not only have dividend payouts from Vilmorin & Cie fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

In terms of its peers, Vilmorin & Cie has a yield of 2.4%, which is on the low-side for Food stocks.

Next Steps:

If Vilmorin & Cie is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three important factors you should further examine:

