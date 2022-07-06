seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s National Fried Chicken Day, and while today’s top financial stories might not all be finger-licking good, you can still feel free to indulge.

The Big Lead: BYD vs. Tesla

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company backed by Warren Buffett, reportedly surpassed rival Tesla’s deliveries for the first half of 2022.

Read the full story here

SNAP Spotlight: How Long Do Benefits Last?

Benefit periods for SNAP — formerly known as food stamps — can range from one month to three years, according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), depending on your case and your state’s specific requirements.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: 4 Jobs To Reconsider Amid a Looming Recession

Certain industries — including government, healthcare and nondurable-goods manufacturing — tend to be recession-proof, but others take a major hit. Here are four jobs that could leave you underemployed or unemployed during a recession.

Read the full story here

Bonus: 10 Frequently Asked Social Security Questions Worth Revisiting

AARP released a revised list of 10 frequently asked questions that cover retirement concerns related to Social Security eligibility and enrollment.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: BYD Battles Tesla, SNAP Spotlight & Top Financial News for July 6