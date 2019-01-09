What We Know about Byton, a Chinese EV Startup with Sights Set on the U.S.

Byton is yet another EV startup with intentions to enter the U.S. market. A Chinese company founded just a few years ago, in 2016, it says it will have a vehicle on sale on our shores sometime in 2020. We recently gave Byton a score of 5.7/10 in our roundup of automotive startups and their chances of survival, so only time will tell if these plans come to fruition.

In any case, we caught up with representatives from Byton at CES 2019, where the company is showing off concept versions of the M-Byte crossover and the K-Byte sedan, to find out more about the company's ambitious plans to enter the EV market.