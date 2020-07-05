What You Need To Know About California BanCorp's (NASDAQ:CALB) Investor Composition

The big shareholder groups in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

California BanCorp is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$117m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about California BanCorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About California BanCorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that California BanCorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see California BanCorp's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 22% of California BanCorp. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.6% of shares outstanding. With 6.4% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Castine Capital Management, LLC and FJ Capital Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.