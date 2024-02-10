What to know about candidates for Oklahoma House District 39 in Edmond

Some Edmond voters will choose their candidate Tuesday to fill an open seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

On the House District 39 special election ballot are Republican Erick Harris, Libertarian Richard Prawdzienski and Democrat Regan Raff.

The election was called when former state Rep. Ryan Martinez resigned in September after pleading guilty to a felony offense of being in physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. At the time, he was one of the highest-ranking members of the Republican caucus.

Erick Harris, Republican

Harris is an attorney and former prosecutor who won the GOP nomination in the December primary.

He previously served as assistant attorney general and prosecuted elder abuse and Medicaid fraud. Harris currently serves as general counsel for United Petroleum Transports.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, he described himself as a conservative Republican and planned to focus on education, economy and the tax structure.

"I also care about crime control, as well as making sure that government is efficient," Harris said.

If elected, he would support proposals to reduce the state income tax and eliminate the sales tax on groceries.

Richard Prawdzienski, Libertarian

Prawdzienski is a U.S. Marines veteran and retired defense contractor for the Air Force.

He also discussed his interest in education policy with The Oklahoman, questioning why some believe the solution to Oklahoma's teacher crisis is more money.

"I ask the question, why are teachers quitting? Why aren't people coming to be teachers?" Prawdzienski said. "That's the real question."

The problem lies with the system, which he said is broken and enduring bad management. People who have left the profession have told Prawdzienski about a concerning lack of discipline among students and unreal expectations from parents. He also criticized state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters.

"Walters is creating a lot of problems. If Walters would be quiet for a minute, maybe things would calm down and maybe people will sit down and talk to each other," he said.

Regan Raff, Democrat

Raff has professional experience in accounting and real estate, and currently runs her own bookkeeping business.

According to her campaign website, Raff's priorities include committing more resources to public school classrooms and ensuring Oklahoma's teachers are paid competitive salaries in comparison to neighboring states.

Raff said she believes parents should have a choice in where to send their children to school, but that "public taxpayer dollars should stay in public schools."

She also intends to prioritize affordable health care and the creation of quality jobs in Oklahoma.

