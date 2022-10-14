Get to know the candidates running for Story County attorney

Incumbent Timothy C. Meals, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger Nikolas "Niko" Pilcher for Story County attorney in the general election.

To help voters, the Ames Tribune sent questions to area candidates running in contested races this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The Tribune did not send questionnaires to candidates in countywide uncontested races. They include Ted Rasmusson for county treasurer and Stacie Herridge for county recorder. Both are incumbents.

Early voting begins Oct. 19 for the Nov. 8 election.

Who is Timothy C. Meals?

Age: 61

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up? I was born in western Iowa and have lived in Story County for the last 50 years.

Education: Ames High School; associate's degree from Des Moines Area Community College; bachelor's in sociology from Iowa State University; Juris Doctor from Drake University Law School

Occupation: Attorney

Political experience and civic activities: I was appointed as the Story County attorney in February of 2020 and was elected by the people of Story County that year in November. While I don’t see my job as political, really, it has been an honor to serve as the elected Story County attorney.

Who is Nikolas "Niko" Pilcher?

Age: 31

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up? Central Illinois

Current town of residence: Huxley, Iowa

Education: Bachelor's from Bradley University; Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law

Occupation: Private attorney

Political experience and civic activities: Current member of the Huxley City Council

What do you believe to be the key issue facing residents in your county?

Meals: As county attorney, my job focuses primarily on community safety and criminal justice. So, a key issue is the recent rise in violent crime, which me, my office and law enforcement have addressed head-on by effectively charging those involved. Also, the rise in those with mental health, substance abuse and overdoses/deaths that result in charges is a serious issue. The opioid crisis has required more resources, training and new solutions to protect our community and help those struggling. I am honored to help lead the initiatives to help those struggling in a compassionate and understanding way.

Pilcher: One key issue our community is facing is crime control and prevention. I believe that we should continue to give the community’s law enforcement officers the tools they need so that our county does not end up ruled by crime and the citizens living in fear. All over America, too many communities have failed to protect their communities with a soft-on-crime approach. That will not happen under my tenure as the county attorney.

What new programs or initiatives, if any, would your office launch under your leadership?

Meals: I am proud to have helped start Story County’s Alternatives Diversion Program while county attorney, which works to enhance public safety and benefit our community by offering services to those struggling with substance use or low-severity mental illness who are at-risk of becoming involved in the justice system, as well as other low-level, non-violent offenders. Me and my office have worked to improve the quality of life in those individuals and help reduce their involvement in the criminal justice system, all while decreasing crime and helping control the high costs associated with untreated substance abuse and mental health disorders.

Pilcher: I would like to set up a veterans court for those veterans in our community who would not benefit from the traditional prison or jail sentence. I would also like to utilize the drug court more often for low-level possession of marijuana charges.

If elected, what are the most important measures or metrics by which you’d want your office to be judged?

Meals: My duties as county attorney are presenting all mental health commitment proceedings and juvenile delinquency and child-in-need of assistance cases, prosecuting all violations of state criminal laws and county ordinances, providing legal advice to the Board of Supervisors and county and township officers in officially-related cases. The most important overall duty is to help ensure public safety for the people of Story County. The best measure of that success is when all citizens of Story County feel it is a safe community that is a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Pilcher: I believe that we should be judged on our commitment to the victims of all crimes within the county, as well as our support for the law enforcement officers who protect the communities we live in every day.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Who is running for Story County attorney and what are their issues?