Get to know the candidates running for Wolverine school board

Five people are in the running to fill the three spots on the Wolverine Community Schools Board of Education. Tal Babcock, Eric Brado, Tabitha Glazier, Troy Nelson and Garrett Sherman are the five candidates.

Brado, who is currently serving as the board president, is the only incumbent running for one of the seats.

Babcock, Nelson and Sherman did not respond to the questionnaire by the time of publication.

Babcock is also running for a position as trustee for the Village of Wolverine. He currently serves on the village board. Nelson previously served on the board and was the board president. Babcock, Nelson and Sherman are running together, according to Sherman's Facebook page.

Bardo and Glazier are running together with a shared platform, both candidates confirmed.

Q: In a few short paragraphs, talk about your background (job experience, educational history, time in the area, etc.) And why it would make you a good fit for the school board.

BRADO: My name is Eric Brado. I am running for a second term with the Wolverine Community Schools Board of Education. I moved to Wolverine when I was 11 years old and attended Wolverine schools through junior high. I have lived within 10 miles of Wolverine all my life and moved back permanently to manage a large piece of private land for the past 20 years. I now live with my significant other Darlene and our three daughters who all attend Wolverine Schools third grade through 11th grade.

I joined the board six years ago with the intent to learn and do what I could to help serve kids, but I knew from the beginning that I needed to learn more about the role of board members. I was nominated for the board president position from year one on, but did not accept it until I learned more about the work of school boards, school finance and education law. So, I attended a Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) conference in Bellaire, where I took classes on the following issues: school finance, being a board president, board-superintendent relations, and more. These classes were so helpful, and because of them I felt confident in accepting the nomination to be the Wolverine Schools board president. Working with the board, children, educators and administrators has been a truly fulfilling experience. We have outstanding children and staff at Wolverine Schools.

I am committed to working with district leadership to continue to improve our schools. In the last two years, the board of education has accomplished historic feats, including passing the largest pay and benefits our teachers have had in over 30 years; increased teacher retention 95 percent — up from only 30 percent four years ago; assisting in the development and passage of the district's first strategic plan — 20 percent of which is focused on communication and community engagement; finally, we passed a 3.1 mill bond to keep kids of Wolverine safe, warm and dry.

I am beyond proud of the work we have done, and would like to continue it for another six years as a Wolverine Community School board member.

GLAZIER: Hello, my name is Tabitha Glazier. I’ve lived in Wolverine for a little over 30 years, I attended Wolverine Schools when I was younger. After I married, my husband and I continued to live in Wolverine. This is also where we raised our children; three have graduated from Wolverine Schools and four are currently enrolled in kindergarten, first, seventh and 12th grades.

I’ve helped run elections in my township for over 10 years and worked at Awaken Federal Credit Union in Wolverine for 12 years before I became a stay-at-home mom. Being a stay-at-home mom enables me to be more involved in the school and community, which I have been able to:

Help with the passing of a 3.1 mill bond to keep the kids of Wolverine safe, warm and dry.

Assist in the development and passage of the district’s first strategic plan, in which 20 percent is focused on communication and community involvement.

Help with the restart of the Wolverine PTO, the Wolverine PTO helps create fun and educational activities for the students at Wolverine Schools.

Q: What concerns face Wolverine Community Schools and what can be done to make the district better?

BRADO: I will start by addressing the largest issue I have seen in my six years on the board, it’s not just a Wolverine concern it’s a Michigan wide concern which we in Michigan are at the bottom of 50 states for per pupil funding increases. This has been devastating to Michigan schools, Michigan should care far more about the education of our future leaders in our state.

We at Wolverine Schools continue to face the challenge of improving outcomes for students, increasing pay/benefits/conditions for teachers and providing more college and career pathways to students. We have prioritized all of these challenges in our strategic plan and are developing the following to improve them:

Outcomes for students:

We are working to prioritize curricular standards so that we can invest 75 percent of our time and energy on the most important outcomes for each grade level and content area. We are also emphasizing student engagement and hands-on learning by developing K-5 STEAM program and a 6-12 Project Term, in which students are applying problem solving skills and solving real work problems.

Teacher retention:

We will continue to improve pay and benefits for staff, and have already begun doing this by taking stock of what area schools are paying teachers and making a plan to bring our pay and benefits in line with districts around us. We have also been recognizing the good work staff are doing in our board meetings monthly, and found that teachers appreciate this expression of appreciation from the board.

Providing more college and career pathways for students:

We have wanted to create a position focused on providing college and career pathways for students, but haven't been able to do so until now. Due to a $1 million fund balance and widespread support from the current board, we have finally reached the point where we could create a student services coordinator position. Mrs. Nash, our student services coordinator, is setting up college visits, job shadowing and meeting with every student to identify a path after high school. We never want another Wildcat leaving our school district without a plan.

GLAZIER: We continue to face the challenge of improving outcomes for students, increasing the pay and benefits for the teachers, and providing more college and career pathways for students. These challenges have been prioritized in the strategic plan, which includes:

Outcomes for students: Mrs. Olds has developed a K-5 STEAM program for students which emphasizes hands-on learning.

Teacher retention: From what I have observed from attending school board meetings, they are committed to continuing the improvement of pay and compensation for teachers and staff. Also, they recognize rockstar staff and students at board meetings.

Providing more college and career pathways for students: The school was able to welcome Mrs. Nash as our student service coordinator who has set up college visits and is working on setting up job shadowing for students to help them identify a career path for after high school.

Q: Many school districts are facing questions regarding materials and what should be available to students and at what grade level. What are your thoughts on book challenges?

BRADO: If you are talking about critical race theory, I'm afraid there's not much to say on the matter. I have looked at the social studies standards for Michigan and there is absolutely nothing in these standards, which are legally obligated to teach to, that refers to Critical Race Theory. Our school is not a political place — we trust our teachers to educate our students and we as a board provide oversight of the superintendent of schools. I have no doubt that our staff are making responsible choices with regard to reading materials, and that at the end of the day, will choose books that will help our Wildcats master the Michigan standards.

GLAZIER: If you are referring to the critical race theory, I have already spoken to our superintendent about the matter. It is not in our school district, and I was told by the superintendent that they are not legally required to teach it. I have complete trust and full faith that our teachers will make responsible and safe choices for our students.

