Here what we know about the Cape Coral candidates vying for District 4 seat

Editor's note: The deadline for applications for the vacant Cape Coral City Council District 4 seat are due at 5 p.m. Dec. 5. This story will update online as additional candidates apply.

Six Cape Coral residents are tossing their hats in at the chance to become the District 4 Councilmember with days to go before the deadline.

Cape Coral seeks to fill the role of the now-suspended District 4 Councilmember Patty Cummings.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Cummings by issuing an executive order on Nov. 16 after she was charged with three felonies related to the 2022 election.

The council voted to appoint a person to fill the seat and will interview applicants in December.

The appointee would serve until late 2024, when the seat will be up for election, and then again in 2026 as Cummings' four-year term expires.

The council's application process will run till 5 p.m. Tuesday.

After receiving applications, the council members will interview candidates from Monday to Dec. 8.

Council members would vote on the final candidate on Dec. 13 as the last item on the meeting agenda, with the new council person seated at the first meeting in January.

Council members were paid a base annual salary of $37,288.94 in 2022.

Janine Louise Mohl, 65, applied on Nov. 20 but has officially withdrawn as of Thursday, Nov. 30. She said the process became too cumbersome for her schedule in December.

Here's what we know about the applicants:

Richard Carr

Richard Carr

Age: 58

Education: Bachelor of Public Administration, Barry University, Miami Shores; Associates in Criminal Justice, Florida Southwestern (Edison College), Fort Myers; Certificate in Leadership, FBI National Academy Session #248, Quantico, Virginia; Chief Executive Seminar- 44, Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, Tallahassee.

Work: Realtor with Palm Paradise Real Estate

Years in the city: 30.

Carr moved from New England to Fort Myers in 1990 to become a police officer. From there, he bought a home in Cape Coral in 1993.

Most of his work experience was outside the city, but he worked as the manager for the city's code enforcement division for six and a half years.

While working for different local agencies, he tossed around the idea of running for a council seat and saw this as a perfect opportunity.

"I've always worked alongside the elected officials throughout every job I had, so I'm very familiar with the process," Carr said. "This kind of came up in an unusual way with the removal of the current council person, and I thought based on my background and experience, I mean if I'm going to do it, this is I think a great time to try to get the appointment."

He said he wants to give the best representation he can to the city while helping manage the city's inevitable growth.

"There's a lot of resistance to that, and I'm not I don't really agree with the resistance, I think that we need to move forward," Carr said. "Some of those decisions are difficult ones to make, but you need to make it for the betterment of the majority and not just a small group that may not want to go in a certain direction."

He remembers the days when residents had to go to Fort Myers to do anything, so he wants to avoid that and provide everything residents need inside Cape Coral.

If appointed, he plans to pursue the seat in 2024.

Robert (Bob) O'Connor

Robert (Bob) O'Conner

Age: 63

Education: High school diploma, North Fort Myers High School.

Work: Commercial Real Estate Sales & Leasing; Honorable discharge with the United States Army.

Years in the city: 49.

O'Connor has been in Cape Coral since he was a teenager and has seen the city evolve beyond what anyone thought it would become.

"Having lived in Cape Coral for almost 50 years, I have obviously seen tremendous growth and change," he said. "I would be honored to serve in a place I call home."

He believes his history and five-year experience on the Cape Coral Planning and Zoning Commission, and one year on the the Cape Coral Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, have given him an insight into how the city is run.

"I do it to volunteer and as a civic duty, responsibility," O'Connor said.

The candidate believes the city is in a great position for success and that he will work with the rest of the council and the mayor toward what's best for the city.

He is unsure if he will pursue the seat in 2024 if appointed.

Anthony Rainone

Headshot of Anthony Rainone

Age: 38.

Education: Pursuing Doctor of Education, Capella University- Minneapolis, Minnesota; Master of Arts, California State University, Northridge, Northridge, California; Bachelor of Arts, Rhode Island College, Providence, Rhode Island.

Work: Stay-at-home father, and a former teacher.

Years in the city: 2.

Rainone said he wants to be an open ear for the people.

As a teacher, he taught government and economics and wants to finally practice what he preached as this would be his first government position.

He said he lived in Los Angeles for 15 years and fled to Florida after encountering problems with homeless encampments, fires, and water shortages with seemingly no one doing anything about them.

"I called every department in between and everybody I talked to everybody ignored me, and I'm sure I wasn't the only one who felt totally ignored," Rainone said.

He sees managing growth in the city as a top priority.

"I live off Skyline Boulevard, and I can see the housing developments coming in, and making sure that we have the appropriate infrastructure as the city continues to grow is extremely important," he said.

If appointed, he plans to pursue the seat in 2024.

Jesus Concepcion-Andres Rodriguez

Jesus Rodriguez

Age: 24

Education: Pursuing Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Myers; High school diploma, Ida S. Baker High School, Cape Coral.

Work: Tax & Audit Processing with Clifton LarsonAllen.

Years in the city: 20

Rodriguez describes himself as a community-oriented individual who looks for meaningful ways to give back and thinks serving on the council is the perfect opportunity to do so.

"The prospect of serving as a council member is an exciting opportunity for me to use my skills, experiences, and ideas to impact the lives of our town's residents positively," Rodriguez said.

He wants to shape policies that address the unique needs of the diverse community and foster a greater sense of unity for all.

He's interested in enhancing the city's infrastructure by investing in well-maintained roads, constructing new pathways, implementing modern traffic management solutions, and designing public spaces that are safe and welcoming.

Rodriguez also wants to handle pressing issues such as water shortages affecting the city during times of droughts.

"I firmly believe in taking a proactive approach to sustainability," he said. "We must develop long-term strategies to address the current water shortage crisis and ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for future generations."

If appointed, he said he likely plans to pursue the seat in 2024.

Karen Lee Solgard

Karen Lee Solgard

Age: 67

Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Work: Loan Officer with New American Funding.

Years in the city: 12.

Solgard lives an active life as she enjoys kayaking near canals close to the lake off Pelican Boulevard and bike rides around her neighborhood.

Through her activities, she's realized that 50% of the homes around where she lives are either vacation rentals or second homes.

She said a good councilmember needs to keep this into account and strike a balance between keeping the city's nature beautiful and smart growth.

"So the people who basically represent the district are representing people who enjoy Southwest Florida but don't have a right to vote, so we basically have to be stewards of our neighborhood," Solgard said.

Solgard said her experience with mortgages made her realize that the backbone of the community, teachers, medical workers, firefighters, and police officers were getting priced out of the market.

"Because I do numbers for a living, I'm fiscally responsible, and, because I have a heart, know that it's actually good for the economy for people to be able to afford living here, we have to figure out how we create ordinances, and policies that keep it sustainable for everybody," Solgard said.

She is unsure if she will pursue the seat in 2024 if appointed.

Robert (Bob) Sutter

Robert (Bob) John Sutter

Age: 62

Education: Master's Degree in Internet Marketing, Full Sail University; Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Hanover College, Indiana.

Work: Semi-retired military veteran and CEO and president of Future State Partners Inc.

Years in the city: 2.

Sutter believes in investing in the community, and he believes now is his time.

He said he started visiting the city seven years ago and fell in love with how laid back and friendly the people here are.

"I enjoyed going to the places downtown, supporting the community, going to different events," Sutter said. "So I just said heck, I'm gonna move down here and make this next part of my journey in life."

He wants to invest in the community and help make it better for everyone, and wants to support veterans.

As a disabled veteran, his appointment would add needed representation to help the city live up to its "Purple Heart" city name.

"I've noticed there's a huge population of retired military here, and there's over 13,000 military here that aren't being represented on our city council," Sutter said. "It's my time, it's my responsibility to represent veterans, and that's just why I'm doing it."

If appointed, he plans to pursue the seat in 2024.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Applicants line up for Cape Coral District 4 council seat