Do You Know Carl Zeiss Meditec AG’s (ETR:AFX) Cash Situation?

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of AFX’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

What is Carl Zeiss Meditec’s cash yield?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Carl Zeiss Meditec has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

The two ways to assess whether Carl Zeiss Meditec’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Carl Zeiss Meditec’s yield of 0.56% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Carl Zeiss Meditec but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Carl Zeiss Meditec?

Does AFX’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow moving forward. Over the next couple years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 22%, ramping up from its current levels of €187m to €229m in three years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, AFX is able to increase its growth rate each year, from -14% in the upcoming year, to 24% by the end of the third year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Low free cash flow yield means you are not currently well-compensated for the risk you’re taking on by holding onto Carl Zeiss Meditec relative to a well-diversified market index. Moreover, the stock’s negative growth prospects in terms of cash flow, seems worrisome. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. You should continue to research Carl Zeiss Meditec to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

