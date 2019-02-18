What Should You Know About Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

In September 2018, Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) announced its earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with earnings expected to grow by 1.8% in the upcoming year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 13%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$300m, we should see this rise to US$306m in 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Carter’s in the longer term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Longer term expectations from the 8 analysts covering CRI’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of CRI’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

NYSE:CRI Future Profit February 18th 19 More

From the current net income level of US$300m and the final forecast of US$331m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for CRI’s earnings is 4.3%. This leads to an EPS of $7.33 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $6.31. Margins are currently sitting at 8.8%, which is expected to expand to 8.9% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Carter’s, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Carter’s worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Carter’s is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Carter’s? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

