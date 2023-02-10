What we know about the case of Darryl Williams, who died in Raleigh police custody

The city of Raleigh is expected to release body camera footage Friday from the arrest of Darryl “Tyree” Williams, a 32-year old Black man who died in police custody in January.

Williams died after being tased three times by officers who struggled to arrest him for alleged drug possession on Jan. 17. He was unarmed during the incident.

He is the third person since 2022 who has died after an encounter with Raleigh police, after two fatal shootings of men by officers last year. Here’s what we know based on The News & Observer’s reporting and information released by the city and Police Department.

What happened to Darryl Williams in Raleigh?

Two officers approached Williams around 1:55 a.m. while conducting “proactive patrols” of businesses on Rock Quarry Road.

Those patrols include providing security checks in areas with a pattern of burglaries, Lt. Jason Borneo told The N&O.

“The proactivity of our officers is a proven way to supplement 911 community calls for service to deter crime and increase the safety of our community,” he said.

Officers were in front of a sweepstakes parlor where Williams was in a parked car. Shortly after approaching him, they tried to arrest him after spotting a folded dollar bill on him with a white powder on it that looked like cocaine, according to a report police released after the incident.

Police say Williams pulled away from officers’ grasps before Officer C.D. Robinson first tased him.

After being tased the first time, Williams managed to get back up and ran. He tripped and fell over, then struggled with officers.

In 50 seconds, Williams was tased twice more: Officer J.T. Thomas tased him in the side of his body, and Robinson then tased him again, this time in the back.

The drive-stun mode of the taser was used twice. The mode sets the taser to give a more powerful shock when pressed against the body.

Williams told the officers “I have heart problems” before he was tased the third time, according to the report released by Police Chief Estella Patterson.

Officers arrested Williams around 2 a.m., but he quickly stopped breathing. Officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, the report stated.

He was pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m. at a local hospital.

What do we know about the police officers involved?

Thomas is a rookie with roughly five months on the force as of February, personnel records requested by The N&O show.

Thomas, 22, was promoted from being a pre-hire recruit last September, according to his personnel file.

Robinson, 25, has been a police officer since 2019.

In addition to the tasings that made contact with Williams, Thomas and Robinson also deployed their tasers one time each that failed to make contact with him.

Four other officers arrived at the scene to assist in detaining Williams.

All six officers are currently on paid administrative leave as the death is investigated by police and the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard procedure.

Raleigh Police Department’s tasing policy

Raleigh police have had tasers for several years, according to Borneo.

Patterson maintains they have been an effective, “less lethal” option when officers use force to control someone.

All officers must complete an 8-hour Taser certification course and must recertify every year to continue to carry and operate one, Borneo said.

He didn’t specify how many officers have them, but said the majority of the department’s tasers are used by officers in the field operations division, which primarily responds to 911 calls.

All officers who deploy a taser must submit a use of force report.

Tasers emit 50,000 volts of electricity to temporarily paralyze a person.

Police deployed them on 24 people in 2021, according to the Raleigh Police Department’s 2021 Professional Standards Report.

Police tased 21 people in 2020 and 46 people in 2019.

What activists say about Darryl Williams’ death

Civil rights organization Emancipate NC claims Williams was racially profiled when officers approached him at his car.

“We got to call a spade a spade,” Kerwin Pittman of Emancipate NC said previously. “Proactive patrolling is racial profiling of marginalized communities. It is finding an excuse when there is no excuse [other than] to stop minorities. ... Nothing more.”

Emancipate NC, which previously called for criminal charges against Raleigh officers in two fatal shootings by police last year, organized a Jan. 24 news conference with Darryl Williams’ mother, Sonya Williams.

“This (police) report is designed to malign the victim, to malign the murder victim,” said Emancipate NC leader Dawn Blagrove. “It doesn’t natter what they found in his car. What matters is that on that night, he was bothering no one. He was minding his own business.”

Police stated in their report that they found two firearms and “suspected controlled substances” during a search of Williams’ car.

How is the City of Raleigh responding?

The Raleigh City Council agreed Tuesday night to review community advocates’ demands for greater police reform and accountability.

Raleigh Demands Justice, a coalition that includes Emancipate NC, Save Our Sons and Young Americans Protest, gave city leaders a packet of information that included eight demands.

The demands included firing the police officers involved in Williams’ death and dismantling and rebuilding the city’s police advisory board.

Council member Mary Black made a motion for the demands to be sent to the city’s Human Relations Commission for future recommendations to the City Council. The motion passed 7-0 with Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin absent and excused.

“There are a lot of valid, valid emotions tonight,” said Black, who was elected last year. “I just want to acknowledge the harm and concerns brought up tonight around RPD and accountability.”

Nearly half of the 40 people who signed up to speak addressed police reform and police accountability. Some held signs and photos of the people killed by Raleigh police officers or who died in police custody.

What happens next?

A judge approved the release of the body camera footage belonging to the officers who responded to the Jan. 17 incident.

Williams’ family will be the first to see the videos, reported ABC11, The N&O’s news partner.

Following the release of the videos, which are expected to be released Friday afternoon, the case will continue to be investigated by the state.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman will later determine whether officers acted lawfully in Williams’ death and could press charges if she finds any of them broke the law.