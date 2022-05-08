Right-to-Know case decided for Nashua resident; city must provide records, pay attorneys' fees

May 8—The city of Nashua must provide the records requested by a resident, a court ruled last week, and the city has been ordered to pay the requester's attorney's fees.

A judge ruled in Hillsborough County Superior Court that Nashua had to provide Laurie Ortolano with the records she requested more than two years ago: security camera footage from the assessor's office, and video recordings of interviews with city hall staff conducted by police for an inquiry into the assessor's department that did not lead to any charges.

In his ruling, Judge Charles Temple wrote that Nashua should have provided the records Ortolano requested, and that because the city should have anticipated that Ortolano's lawsuit would be successful, the city must pay her attorney's fees.

Though the records at hand are not of great public interest, the judge wrote, the city had no good reason to withhold them.

"Although the footage (from a surveillance camera in City Hall) may not provide groundbreaking revelations about he Department's functioning, it still provides some information about a governmental entity's conduct and activities," the decision stated. "While the footage's value to the public may not be enormous, the City's interest in its nondisclosure is miniscule."

Nashua was ordered to provide documents in another right-to-know suit last year. Laura Colquhoun, a Nashua resident, filed a Right-to-Know request asking for all email communication between the city's administrative services director and the city's chief of assessing in early 2021. The city had argued the request was too broad, but a judge ruled it was not.