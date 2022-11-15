What we know about the case of the two people who admitted murdering Ada pastor David Evans

ADA — An Oklahoma man is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after admitting in September he fatally shot an Ada pastor whose wife is already serving a life sentence for her role in the murder.

Kahlil Square, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Sept. 22. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Pontotoc County District Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The murder of Harmony Church pastor David Evans garnered national attention in March of 2021 after Evans wife, Kristie, confessed to her role and the sordid details of their lifestyle became known.

What happened to Ada pastor David Evans?

The pastor was shot in the head with his own gun early March 22, 2021, as he slept at his home in Ada. He was 50. His wife called 911 at 1:11 a.m. to report an intruder had killed her husband in bed.

Hours earlier, he had preached at Harmony Church about attacks from the devil. His wife acknowledged that they had sex twice that day knowing she planned his murder for that night.

David Evans

Square admitted to the shooting and said Kristie Evans coaxed him into it, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent Justin Brown testified at a preliminary hearing last year.

Kristie Evans denied involvement in her first four interviews with an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agent. She admitted involvement for the first time on March 25, 2021.

In her confession, Kristie Evans said she recruited Square to kill her husband, provided him with a gun and bullets, and left the back door unlocked for him to enter the house.

Were David and Kristi Evans swingers?

During testimony in August, Kristie Evans revealed graphic details about the couple's swinger lifestyle.

She said her husband forced her to have sex with 50 to 100 men, mostly at rented rooms in Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City. She recalled only twice that they met up with couples.

She said the hookups would put her husband in a great mood. "I just felt like a piece of property. I wasn't valued," she testified.

She said she first met Square in January 2021 after her husband arranged a threesome at a Super 8 in Moore. She said she snuck Square her phone number during a second hookup.

She said her husband found out on Feb. 14, 2021, that she and Square were communicating. She said they fought, and she told him she wanted a divorce. She relented after he threatened to kill himself.

She said Square came to their home March 17, 18 and 19, 2021, while her husband was away on a mission trip to Mexico. She said she told Square she wanted out of her marriage and needed his help.

"I know I begged him, 'Please help me,'" she said.

She agreed to leave one of her husband's guns outside the house and to leave a back door unlocked, according to her testimony. "I had doubts that he would show up," she said.

She recalled hearing noises and finding a nervous Square, dressed all in black, hiding in the dining room. She assured Square her husband was sound asleep.

She said she heard a shot, and Square ran out the back door.

"I was desperate," she said of her actions. "I wanted to be free from that. I knew of no other way."

When will Kristie Evans get out of prison?

A judge in August sentenced Kristie Evans to life in prison.

The punishment means she will not be eligible for parole until she is in her mid-80s. She is now 49.

Her attorney, Joi Miskel, had asked the judge to order her to prison for only four years. The attorney said Kristie Evans had been a victim of domestic abuse throughout the 30-year marriage and a slave to her husband's sexual wants.

Timeline of events in the cases of Kristie Evans, Kahlil Square

January 2021: According to testimony of Kristie Evans, David Evans arranges a threesome with her and Square at a Super 8 motel in Moore.

Feb. 14, 2021: According to Kristie Evans' testimony, David Evans finds out on Valentine's Day that she and Square have been communicating. Kristie Evans testified she and her husband fought that day and she told him she wanted a divorce.

March 17-19, 2021: Kahlil Square stays with Kristie Evans while David Evans is on a mission trip in Mexico. Kristie Evans testified later she told Square she wanted out of her marriage and needed his help.

1:11 a.m., March 22, 2021: Kristie Evans calls 911 to report an intruder had shot her husband. Evans is pronounced dead inside the home.

March 22-24, 2021: Kristie Evans is interviewed multiple times by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

March 25, 2021: Kristie Evans tells her daughter she "begged" Square to kill her husband. Later that day, Kristie Evans confesses to the OSBI and is arrested at the Ada police department. Square is arrested at a residence in Newalla.

April 2022: Kristie Evans pleads guilty for her role in the murder of her husband.

Aug. 17: Pontotoc County District Judge Steve Kessinger sentences Kristie Evans to life in prison.

Sept. 22: Square pleads guilty for his role in the murder of David Evans.

Nov. 15: Square scheduled to be sentenced in Pontotoc County District Court.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Kristie Evans, Kahlil Square admitted killing Ada pastor David Evans