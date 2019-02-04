What You Should Know About Central Valley Community Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CVCY) Liquidity

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As a small-cap bank stock with a market capitalisation of US$272m, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CVCY) risk and profitability are largely determined by the underlying economic growth of the US regions in which it operates. Since banks make money by reinvesting its customers’ deposits in the form of loans, strong economic growth will drive the level of savings deposits and demand for loans, directly impacting the cash flows of those banks. Post-GFC recovery brought about a new set of reforms, Basel III, which was created to improve regulation, supervision and risk management in the financial services industry. Basel III target banking regulations to improve the sector’s ability to absorb shocks resulting from economic stress which may expose financial institutions like Central Valley Community Bancorp to vulnerabilities. Its financial position may weaken in an adverse macro event such as political instability which is why it is crucial to understand how well the bank manages its risks. Low levels of leverage coupled with sufficient liquidity may place Central Valley Community Bancorp in a safe position in the face of adverse headwinds. We can measure this risk exposure by analysing three metrics for leverage and liquidity which I will take you through today.

NASDAQCM:CVCY Historical Debt February 4th 19 More

Why Does CVCY’s Leverage Matter?

A low level of leverage subjects a bank to less risk and enhances its ability to pay back its debtors. Leverage can be thought of as the amount of assets a bank owns relative to its shareholders’ funds. Financial institutions are required to have a certain level of buffer to meet capital adequacy levels. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s leverage level of 7x is significantly below the appropriate ceiling of 20x. With assets 7 times equity, the banks has maintained a prudent level of its own fund relative to borrowed fund which places it in a strong position to pay back its debt in times of adverse events. Should the bank need to increase its debt levels to meet capital requirements, it will have abundant headroom to do so.

What Is CVCY’s Level of Liquidity?

