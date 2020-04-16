Do You Know What Centurion Corporation Limited's (SGX:OU8) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Centurion Corporation Limited's (SGX:OU8) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Centurion's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 3.24. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying SGD3.24 for every SGD1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Centurion:

P/E of 3.24 = SGD0.385 ÷ SGD0.119 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Centurion Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Centurion has a lower P/E than the average (10.2) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Centurion shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Centurion, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Centurion increased earnings per share by a whopping 26% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 45% annually, over the last three years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 4.2%, annually, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Centurion's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Centurion's net debt is considerable, at 211% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Centurion's P/E Ratio

Centurion has a P/E of 3.2. That's below the average in the SG market, which is 10.8. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.