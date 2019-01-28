Need To Know: Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chaparral Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director K. Reynolds bought US$95k worth of shares at a price of US$16.08 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was K. Reynolds.

K. Reynolds bought 9.93k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$14.52. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.7% of Chaparral Energy shares, worth about US$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Chaparral Energy Tell Us?

Insider purchases have outweighed sales, in the last three months. But overall the difference isn’t worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Chaparral Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Chaparral Energy, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



