What we know about child pornography charges filed against a former Manual High teacher

A well-known former journalism teacher at duPont Manual High School did not appearfor court Tuesday morning after child pornography charges were filed against him last week.

James H. Miller, 50, is facing four counts related to videos that police say were found on his phone.

As of Tuesday evening, Miller had been arrested in Mississippi and released on bond, with his arraignment in Louisville pushed to June 13.

Here is what we know about the case.

What are the charges?

Miller was charged May 25 with two counts of promoting a sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age and two counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor, according to court documents.

The charges stem from two videos authorities say were found on Miller's phone where he allegedly was filming a minor undressing, according to an email from First Assistant Erwin Roberts of the Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

Roberts said "no public school children were involved," but he didn't provide more information at the time.

Miller's arraignment in Jefferson Circuit Court was set for Tuesday morning. Miller did not appear but was arrested in Mississippi. His family in Louisville was allowed to post bond.

His arraignment in Louisville was moved to June 13, his attorney, Scott Cox, said.

When was Miller last in a classroom?

Miller is no longer employed by Jefferson County Public Schools after submitting a letter of resignation on March 10, though he hadn't been in a classroom since January.

"One of the greatest, most challenging, and most fulfilling tasks of my life has been working at duPont Manual, my alma mater," Miller wrote in his resignation letter to Manual Principal Michael Newman. "Unfortunately, and with great regret, I must submit my resignation, effective April 13, 2022, due to personal circumstances beyond my control."

Reached Sunday evening, JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan did not know if Miller had been under district investigation when he resigned.

While his resignation was effective mid-April, she said Miller had not been in a classroom since Jan. 12.

Student journalists at Manual said on social media Miller left school abruptly. They were told he was out on leave to handle personal matters.

JCPS personnel documents show no record of Miller being reassigned to a non-instructional role or being under investigation, and Miller's formal resignation paperwork shows he was still assigned to work at Manual when he resigned in spring.

What was Miller's role at Manual?

Miller became the department chair of Manual's Journalism & Communication magnet in 2006, according to a resume he posted online. Before that, he worked at Shawnee High School.

He joined the district in 2003.

His journalism students have won several awards, including the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award and the inaugural RFK New Voices award for their 2020 series "Bigoted Badges," exposing Kentucky State Police's use of Nazi imagery and Hitler quotes in their training materials.

Aside from teaching, Miller has worked as a freelance journalist and is the co-founder of the Kentucky Journalism Teachers Association.

