GO in the Know: Child Tax Credit Update, John Liang Interview & Top Financial News for July 11

If you didn’t know, it’s National Free Slurpee Day — and it’s not too late to get yours. Before you head out to do that, though, catch up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: These States Are Adding Child Tax Credit Stimulus

The total number of states providing relief child tax credits or deductions has risen to 12, as New Jersey recently passed its own child tax credit legislation.

Business Spotlight: AMC

Members of the AMC movie chain’s Stubs program can see movies for just $5 plus tax on Tuesdays through October 2022. The Discount Tuesdays program offers a special price on any available showtimes, including on tickets purchased in advance from sites like Fandango.

That’s Interesting: Taking a Cruise Could Cost Just $100 a Day

Travelers itching to hit the road after two years of COVID-19 restrictions might want to hit the water instead. Cruise operators are cutting their prices this year as full fleets have finally returned to the seas, giving many vacationers a way to avoid surging air fares and hotel prices.

Bonus: Q&A With TikTok’s John Liang

Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of Money’s Most Influential, Liang shares the “secret” to investing, why everyone should have side income coming in and why saving isn’t a good enough strategy for long-term wealth.

