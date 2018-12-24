Do You Know What China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited’s (HKG:611) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited’s (HKG:611) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. China Nuclear Energy Technology has a price to earnings ratio of 7.74, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$7.74 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.
How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?
The formula for price to earnings is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for China Nuclear Energy Technology:
P/E of 7.74 = HK$0.69 ÷ HK$0.089 (Based on the year to June 2018.)
Is A High P/E Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.
China Nuclear Energy Technology increased earnings per share by 9.4% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 76%.
How Does China Nuclear Energy Technology’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.2) for companies in the construction industry is higher than China Nuclear Energy Technology’s P/E.
China Nuclear Energy Technology’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet
It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.
Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).
Is Debt Impacting China Nuclear Energy Technology’s P/E?
China Nuclear Energy Technology’s net debt is considerable, at 144% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.
The Verdict On China Nuclear Energy Technology’s P/E Ratio
China Nuclear Energy Technology trades on a P/E ratio of 7.7, which is below the HK market average of 10.3. It’s good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations.
Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
