What we know about Christopher Crouthamel, convicted of having sex with 13-year-old girl

This week, a 43-year-old man convicted of having sex with a 13-year-old Edgewater girl received a 100-year prison sentence.

Christopher Crouthamel was found guilty of eight felony charges. He is also facing 20 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

Crouthamel was arrested in the beginning of the year.

The Edgewater Police Department investigated with assistance from the Port Orange Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is a look at how the case unfolded:

What happened in the Christopher Crouthamel case?

Crouthamel met the victim on Snapchat in December 2022, according to the charging affidavit.

The next month, he drove from Summerfield (one of the places where he listed addresses, in addition to Lakeland) to Edgewater to meet the girl, who snuck out of her house.

Crouthamel picked her up and took her to a hotel room where they had sex, according to the affidavit. He then dropped her off in time for her to catch a bus to school.

The girl told investigators that she told Crouthamel that she was 13 and he told her that he was 32.

What was Christopher Crouthamel charged with?

Crouthamel was made his first court appearance in March.

He was charged with eight felonies: two counts of lewd or lascivious battery sex act on a child 12 or older but younger than 16; two counts of traveling to meet a minor; two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child; and two counts of soliciting a child or person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices.

The case was tried in the following months and Crouthamel was found guilty Oct. 11 on all eight charges.

Crouthamel receives 100-year prison sentence

During a hearing on Thursday, Dec. 7, Circuit Judge Leah Case sentenced him to the 100 years in state prison.

Crouthamel is facing an additional 20 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in the release that Crouthamel will never be free again.

“This sexual predator will no longer threaten our children,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the defendant. “He will die in the state prison system. In the 7th Circuit we will seek maximum penalties for those who prey upon our children.”

