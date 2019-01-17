Need To Know: CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited (NSE:CNOVAPETRO) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited (NSE:CNOVAPETRO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CIL Nova Petrochemicals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Vedprakash Chiripal for ₹6.8m worth of shares, at about ₹34.03 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Vedprakash Chiripal.

Vedprakash Chiripal bought 520.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of ₹35.03. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of CIL Nova Petrochemicals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 29% of CIL Nova Petrochemicals shares, worth about ₹187m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CIL Nova Petrochemicals Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like CIL Nova Petrochemicals insiders think the business has merit. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if CIL Nova Petrochemicals is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

