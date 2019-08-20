What Should You Know About The Citadel Group Limited's (ASX:CGL) Future?

As The Citadel Group Limited (ASX:CGL) released its earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear vastly optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by a high double-digit of 62% in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 22%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of AU$7.9m, we can expect this to reach AU$13m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Citadel Group in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Citadel Group going to perform in the near future?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 2 analysts covering CGL is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for CGL, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of AU$7.9m and the final forecast of AU$16m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for CGL’s earnings is 18%. EPS reaches A$0.44 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.16 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 7.9%, which is expected to expand to 12% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Citadel Group, I've put together three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

