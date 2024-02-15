Get to know the Cleveland County Board of Education candidates

Cleveland County Schools

On March 5, voters will pick the five Republican board of education candidates who will be on the November general election ballot.

In November, the five elected in the primary will run against three Democrat candidates - Rodney Powell, Tracy Ross and Coleman Hunt.

This year, there are five incumbents running against eight newcomers in the primary.

Greg Taylor, Rodney Fitch, Joel Shores, Robert Queen and Ron Humphries are all currently serving on the Cleveland County Board of Education.

Voters can have an idea of where candidates stand on several issues before the primary with the following questions and responses sent to each of the 16 candidates running for a seat. This is the first of two articles regarding this race.

Here are eight of the responses:

Jay Carpenter (R)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

A: Curriculum, safety and maintenance

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

A: Building new auditoriums at the high schools, the partnership with the community college through the CTE program, and matching students with local internship positions.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

A: I would like to bring unity by being able to agree to disagree. Everyone is not always going to see eye to eye, but fussing and arguing at board meetings is not the way to conduct business. We need to lead by example.

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

My personal priorities are the issues of overcrowding in our schools. We have closed some schools that could have been renovated to house students. Last, our schools need to stay maintained and kept up to standard. We need to focus our maintenance team to be goal oriented and have a metrics for success.

Robert Queen (R)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

A: Increased cost of doing business due to inflation. Inflation is hitting all Americans, and it’s hitting our school systems too. This includes material costs, utilities, salaries, and supplements.

Funding for new capital projects and repairs. Expansion of Bethware Elementary and Kings Mountain Middle School are top priorities for new construction, and then the deferred maintenance items identified by the facilities study completed over a year ago.

Maintaining the teacher pipeline. Fewer people are entering the teaching profession due to lower comparable pay and ever increasing reporting requirements.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

A: College and Community Promise (CCP) credit hours have increased 41% over the past 3 years. This program is having a significant positive impact on students’ (and families’) futures — not to mention their present financial realities — resulting in almost $5 million of positive annual economic impact to Cleveland County. Over 10% of graduating seniors completed an associate’s degree in 2023. This gives these students a major leg up when it comes to providing for themselves and their families in the real world.

Completion of several capital projects (as well as the start of others). The new auditoriums at Burns and Crest will be complete by the end of March. They are major enhancements to these schools and will not only look great, but serve important functional roles in their respective communities. Extensive HVAC replacements or renovations at all four traditional high schools are underway and will be completed by September 2024. This includes building controls replacements at No. 3 and Union Elementary schools along with Malcolm Brown Auditorium. The Shelby High School fieldhouse was completed, and new press boxes with concession stands and restrooms were started at Crest and Burns. While academics are our top priority in Cleveland County, these projects add greatly to the athletic facilities of all three schools.

Renewed focus on literacy and Career and Technical Education (CTE). We launched the PALS program to encourage local partnerships in teaching kids to read. The number of CTE pathways have increased along with more CTE instruction at the middle school level. There are many internship opportunities available through CTE, which oftentimes translate into permanent, real-life jobs.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

A: I will facilitate teamwork by committing to work with any board member who is an honest advocate for students, staff, and Cleveland County Schools. Teamwork is not a one-way proposition. Everyone on the team has to be willing to study, prepare, and participate in board discussions.

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities, and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

A: My number one priority is student achievement. I want Cleveland County to be a destination families want to choose, and we have to keep our schools strong if we want to retain and attract these students and families. As such, I will continue to promote CCP programs to help students earn associate’s degrees, transferrable college credit hours, or credentials toward a career. I will continue to legislatively advocate for school calendar alignment between K-12 schools, the community college system, and university systems to facilitate growth of CCP.

My other top priority is taking care of our facilities both now and in the future. This requires great focus, planning, and foresight. I will continue to advocate for any and all funding sources for repair and maintenance of our facilities. Local funding, bonds, and grants are all potential funding sources for capital improvements and, most recently, I have been exploring private funding sources as well.

Gloria Sherman (R)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

A: I feel one of the major challenges facing Cleveland County Schools as well as other districts across the state, is the availability of fully licensed candidates when an opening occurs as well as the challenge of teacher retention. Many factors play a role in this challenge. As a teacher for 31 years and administrator for 8 years, I know the importance and need to have all classrooms equipped with highly qualified teachers.

During my time as an administrator, I was able to maintain very high teacher retention with little turnover. My experience with this challenge will provide an opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with other board members and personnel to support this challenge. Providing on-going support to our teachers is key in the success of our schools and district.

Another challenge facing Cleveland County Schools is the challenge of getting all students on grade level in reading and math as well as other subjects. The effect of school closures during the pandemic continues to impact education and students behaviorally, academically, socially, and mentally. Ensuring that all of these areas are being addressed for all students is definitely a challenge for everyone but one that we must meet, and continue to strive to overcome.

The third challenge facing Cleveland County Schools is funding which impacts all other areas. Two of these areas include staffing and class size which has an impact on instruction and student success. Working strategically as a board to ensure all decisions are made with a strong focus on staff, student success, and other essential areas will require collaboration and a shared vision when making decisions and adopting board policies.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

A: Choosing the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools is not an easy task after taking a look at the many achievements that have been made by students and teachers this school year! One of the top achievements that stands out to me is the successful piloting and expansion of Reading Horizons Phonics instruction in our elementary schools during this school year. I am passionate about reading and the important role it plays in the success of all students at all levels and in all subjects. I believe early intervention, and a strong foundation in phonetic awareness is the key to building strong readers at all levels and a love of reading. This initiative was begun by Tamara Goforth in her previous position and is now led by Dr. Jason Parker, theExecutive Director of Elementary Education for Cleveland County Schools.

Another top recent achievement that I would like to include are the elementary and intermediate school students from Cleveland County Schools who have been selected for this year’s North Carolina Elementary Honors Chorus as well as other Fine Arts Programs in our schools that continue to thrive and compete at the state level.

The last achievement that I would like to recognize are the positive additions made to our school safety initiative. Installing state-of-the art metal detectors at our high schools have provided safer environments for our students and staff. A new visitor management check-in and check-out system provides immediate recognition of individuals that are not allowed on school campuses, and could potentially create an unsafe environment for our children. I am proud of these accomplishments and the continued focus on creating and maintaining safe schools.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

A: If elected to the Cleveland County School Board of Education facilitating teamwork would be a top priority for me. I have personally experienced, and believe that strong and focused teams provide the foundation for effective and successful organizations. I would facilitate teamwork by first modeling professional and respectful behavior as I work with other board members. I would encourage everyone to follow the Oath of the Office and adhere to The Primary Duties of a School Board member as defined by the North Carolina School Board of Education. I would do this by showing mutual respect for the opinions and views of others at all times. I would also encourage dialogue, work, and decisions to be made with a shared vision on achievement and success for all students in The Cleveland County School System.

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

A: My first personal priority, if elected to serve on the Cleveland County Board of Education, is to Make a Positive Difference in the lives and education of all children attending The Cleveland County School System. I intend to accomplish this by ensuring all decisions are made based on providing each child with the best education possible. I also plan to accomplish this by listening and working with all stakeholders and building positive relationships throughout our district and community.

My second priority is to Support Student Success and Achievement at all levels. I intend to do this by making data-driven decisions, providing on-going teacher support, building capacity, increasing parental and community involvement, and maintaining safe and nurturing schools. I believe these priorities can be achieved by establishing clear goals, setting high expectations, maintaining accountability, supporting teamwork, and collaborating with other members of the school board who share a passion for student success and achievement.

Samantha Davis (R)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

A: Top 3 Challenges currently

Preventing Bullying and Violence Cell phones in our schools A school board that will work together

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

A: Top 3 recent achievements

1. Crest High and Burns High getting their auditoriums

2. The new guidelines that were implemented for spectators attending high school football and basketball games

3. The increased number of school resource officers in our schools

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

A: I intend to facilitate teamwork by finding common ground and agreeing to disagree without being hostile or rude. By maintaining consistent contact with ALL board members. By listening first and speaking last. Listening to learn not to react in an inappropriate way or demeaning way.

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

A: My two biggest personal priorities would be bring the CCS bullying task force back. I would do that by talking to my fellow board members about why it’s important to have the bullying task force and the benefits of having the bullying task force.

My second biggest personal priority would be to renovate Marion and Graham Elementary schools and open them back up. I would intend to achieve this by proving my fellow board members with proof that Cleveland County is definitely growing and not reopening these two schools would be failing our students.

Joel Shores (R)

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?A: Recruitment and retaining teachers, inflation, and the mental health of our students. It is becoming harder each year to recruit qualified teachers due to the fact that fewer people are interested in teaching as a profession. The increased cost of insurance, utilities and basic goods has placed a heavy burden on the school system. In 2020, the schools combined monthly utility costs averaged around $250,000 per month. Now, the average cost exceeds $500,000 per month. The mental health of our students and the access to counselors, counseling services, and mental health professionals is a growing concern.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?A: Cleveland County Schools has partnered with Cleveland Community College to provide our students the opportunity to graduate high school with not only a high school diploma, but with an associate degree, industry certification, or significant transferable college credits. This can represent substantial cost savings for the parents of the student. Cleveland County Schools has recently completed several capital projects. Through the use of Federal ESSER funds and lottery money, we have made numerous HVAC improvements and improved the overall air quality in schools. The near-completion of the auditoriums at both Burns and Crest high schools is a tremendous achievement. Cleveland County Schools has installed over 350 security cameras in our schools, added additional School Resource Officers, and approved walk-through metal detection devices.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?A: By staying focused on the student and always asking this question, “Is what we are doing enhancing the student's ability to learn, grow and be safe?”

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?A: When I ran in 2020, one of my priorities was to educate students on the dangers of using the Internet. I am proud of the revised cell phone policy that we have since implemented. This was accomplished by working with other board members and helping them understand what was happening with our students and the Internet. As I look ahead to another term, I want to see our student literacy and graduation rates improve and to continue to find ways to make our schools safer. These objectives can be accomplished by working with other board members and our community partners. We have already begun to do this through the implementation of PALS, Partners Aligned for Literacy Success, and by meeting monthly with the law enforcement and other emergency personnel regarding the safety of our children.

Ron Humphries

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

A: Funding: While the allocations for our school system from the state and local government have remained essentially unchanged over the last decade, we are currently facing a significant surge in operational costs, thus resulting in a widening funding gap that requires urgent attention.

It is a constant and evolving challenge to preserve the traditional community values and standards of Cleveland County amidst an ongoing liberal barrage from broadcast, written, and social media and misguided federal laws.

Attracting and retaining qualified educators, particularly in high-demand and STEM fields, poses a challenge due to our constrained budget for compensating them. Their salaries and benefits are primarily funded by the state.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

A: Implementing the PALS (Partners Aligned for Literacy Success) program has garnered excellent community support in helping achieve the goal of having our students on their reading level at the end of third grade. Our young readers' DIBELS (Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills) assessments are already seeing improvement.

Our partnership with Cleveland Community College has significantly contributed to expanding Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Career and College Promise (CCP) courses. This collaboration has provided our graduates with a direct pathway to the workforce, equipped with degrees and certifications or the option to pursue higher education at a college or university with a substantial accumulation of college credits.

The completion of new auditoriums at Crest and Burns High schools, a topic of discussion since my graduation from Crest in 1976, has finally come to fruition.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

A: Fostering a supportive community is vital for the success of our educational initiatives. I believe the collaboration needed for academic excellence is nurtured through regular meetings between teachers and parents and by reaching out to the community through programs such as PALS. I will continue to advocate for increased communication and cooperation between the schools, parents, and the community.

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

A: My top and overarching priority is to persist in enhancing student outcomes by empowering our educators with the tools to implement evidence-based teaching methods that accommodate diverse learning styles and offer personalized student support. This includes implementing early identification and intervention strategies for those facing challenges and ensuring access to high-quality curriculum materials that are both engaging and promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills. I envision an intensified commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement within our system, where feedback, reflection, and innovation are valued and actively embraced to cultivate excellence.

I have and will continue to prioritize STEM education, ensuring students are well-equipped for the challenges of tomorrow, bridging the gap between education and real-world skills, and providing our students with the skills needed for success in the digital age.

Matthew Canipe

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

A: Bullying in our schools. This is very hard to stop to begin with but when you add adults on the school board bullying other members it makes even harder.

Transparency I believe a lot of policies are worked out before a meeting even starts by six members on the school board. The light should shine in bright and let the citizens know everything legally possible to be known.

Over crowding. The board shut down two schools and said the reason for closing was the population wasn’t growing. The population is booming houses are being thrown up everywhere.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

A: I would be a member that works to better our school system and will not allow bullying by adults to distract what Cleveland County taxpayers deserve. I will work with members who can agree to disagree.

I will work with members on the board to vote for a policy that would prohibit censors or prohibit any board member from doing their job. The voters decide that every 2 years who they want and that is who should have the last say.

I would want to work on how we can spend the taxpayers money wisely. I believe we over spend on a lot that doesn’t even help our schools.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

A: Six boards members successful shut down two board members from doing their elected positions.

Metal detectors in the high schools. I believe we should do more, but it is a positive step forward,

Some members on this board have made it where the public no longer trust anything this board does or says. I know this isn’t a achievement but I really believe 6 people have successfully made our school board a circus.

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

No response.

Shelia Canipe

Q: What do you think are the top three challenges currently facing Cleveland County Schools?

A: I feel the top three challenges facing Cleveland County Schools right now are their finances, their under performing schools, and their reputation. When listening at the board meetings about the financial situation for Cleveland County Schools, it seems to be that they’re broke. There’s a possibility of cutting teacher positions, and that should never happen. It’s time we start really micromanaging how the money is spent. There are five under performing schools, and several more that are borderline. That’s five too many we have got to quit overloading teachers with all new curriculum and programs to implement in their lessons and start letting them teach. They learn a new one and then another one is thrown in their lap, let’s get back to letting them teach. Give them the resources, but quit giving them a new curriculum every year. The reputation right now for Cleveland County Schools is not positive and it should be. They are doing great things, but they’re also making a lot of mistakes that are causing families to pull their children and put them somewhere else. The school board cannot make cohesive decisions and the administration in the school system tries to cover up or hide the negative incidences that are occurring. Admit and own up to the negative incidents let them know you’ve handled it and move on. When you try to hide it your stakeholders wonder what else you are hiding and it makes administration look as if they cannot be trusted.

Q: What do you think are the top three recent achievements of Cleveland County Schools?

A: The first achievement that I think Cleveland County Schools can be proud of is the Career and College Promise Program. Being able to offer career classes to students still fulfilling, their educational requirements for high school and saving parents money for college is a huge achievement. The second achievement is the CTE program. When you allow students to get hands-on experience in the career choice or path that they have chosen this helps them to ensure that this is what they wanna do before going to college and possibly wasting time and money, and changing their career path part way through. It’s nice to see local businesses helping these students with this hands-on experience. The third achievement is the extracurricular activities or programs that students are involved in all throughout their school career and still maintaining good grades to make them well rounded individuals. This includes volleyball, baseball, football, elementary honors chorus, theater, and more. A lot of these programs have achieved state championships and recognitions to be some of the best in our state, and for that Cleveland County Schools can be very proud.

Q: How do you intend to facilitate team work if elected to the board?

A: Teamwork is about listening first and speaking second. Everyone including stakeholders; parents, students and staff need to be heard and know that their opinion matters. No decisions should be made without everyone’s input. I will be a listener and treat everyone with respect in letting them be heard. I will be their voice.

Q: What are your two biggest personal priorities and how do you intend to accomplish them if elected?

A: My biggest priority will be making sure money being spent is being spent on the children. We need to stop wasteful spending. We need to stop adding positions that are not needed. We need to stop spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on curriculum every year. One size does not fit all. My next priority will be making sure that the rules and procedures we have in place for the school system for each school are enforced, and the consequences are enforced. It should not be different from one high school to the next. It should not be different from one middle school to the next. It should not be different from one elementary school to the next. In order to have cohesiveness you need to make sure that rules are applied and enforced by everyone. Doing this should ensure that the safety of all students and staff are met. Learning can take place!

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Get to know the Cleveland County Board of Education candidates