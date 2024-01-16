What to know about closures, delays and travel in Centre County due to more snow

Centre County schools are closed Tuesday and Penn State is delayed as more winter weather comes to central Pennsylvania.

After initially announcing two-hour delays, Bellefonte and Bald Eagle area school districts joined Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola area schools districts in closing (Bellefonte and BEA have Flexible Instruction Days). State College Area School District students already did not have class due to a professional development day, and the district announced that buildings will open on a two-hour delay due to snowy road conditions.

Classes and work at Penn State’s University Park campus are canceled until 10 a.m. Tuesday, the university announced. Only employees who perform essential services should report before then.

Total snow accumulations of 2-3 inches are expected, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter weather advisory through noon Tuesday. AccuWeather’s online forecast calls for a frigid rest of the day in the low-20s and high teens.

With snow covering roadways, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 80, with commercial vehicles in the right lane only.

For the latest on road conditions, visit www.511Pa.com.