What to know about closures and travel in Centre County due to approaching storm

Jack Frost isn’t finished with Centre County just yet.

With forecasts calling for slippery road conditions Friday and as much as 4 inches of snow, warnings have already been issued — and closures, such as State College Area School District, have already begun.

After the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Friday and early Saturday, PennDOT announced a series of restrictions that would prevent school buses and other vehicles from using some roads Friday.

By 3 a.m. Friday, the entirety of I-80 will be under Tier 1 restrictions, which means certain vehicles — such as tractors without trailers, RVs, school buses and motorcycles — will not be permitted on the roadway. More than a dozen other roads will be under the more serious Tier 2 restrictions, with some restrictions starting at 12:01 a.m. and others starting at 3 a.m., including:

PA Turnpike (I-70/76) from Carlisle Interchange (Exit 226) throughout the entirety of the turnpike system (I-76/276) from I-95 to the New Jersey Turnpike and including the Northeastern Extension (I-476) south of Pocono Interchange (Exit A95).

I-76 from PA Turnpike to New Jersey

I-78, entire length

I-81 from Maryland line to I-80

I-83, entire length

I-95, entire length

I-176, entire length

I-295, entire length

I-476, PA Turnpike to I-95

I-676, entire length

U.S. 22 from I-78 to New Jersey

Route 33, entire length

I-70 from West Virginia line to PA Turnpike (I-76)

I-579, entire length

I-376, entire length

I-279, entire length

I-99, entire length

I-79 from West Virginia to I-80

I-70 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to Maryland line

Because of that, State College Area School District already announced Thursday afternoon that schools will be closed Friday. District offices and after-school activities are also canceled.

“Because of expected poor road conditions and the forecasted duration of the storm, we believe there won’t be a safe window to transport students,” a note on the district’s Facebook page read. “Additionally, PennDOT has placed Tier 2 restrictions on Interstate 99, prohibiting buses (Friday) morning.”

In a news release, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Although crews are actively pre-treating roadways ahead of the storm, the two organizations reminded drivers they may still encounter icy spots and should exercise extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps.

This story will be updated as more closures are announced. For the latest on road conditions, visit www.511Pa.com.