What You Need to Know About Cold Weather Smartphone Care

TechCrunch

As Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S24 line today, Google announced a series of new AI features that are launching for Android Auto, which is the secondary interface that brings the look and functions of a smartphone, like navigation and messaging, to your vehicle's infotainment screen. Google says that with the help of AI, Android Auto will automatically summarize long texts or busy groups chats while you're driving. In addition, Google announced that Android Auto will use AI to suggest relevant replies and actions.