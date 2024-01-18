What You Need to Know About Cold Weather Smartphone Care
What You Need to Know About Cold Weather Smartphone Care
What You Need to Know About Cold Weather Smartphone Care
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has revealed its first electric car, a sharp-looking sedan called the SU7. Slated to roll out in China next year, it's another entry into an increasingly crowded market for EVs. Xiaomi might have a shot.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
As Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S24 line today, Google announced a series of new AI features that are launching for Android Auto, which is the secondary interface that brings the look and functions of a smartphone, like navigation and messaging, to your vehicle's infotainment screen. Google says that with the help of AI, Android Auto will automatically summarize long texts or busy groups chats while you're driving. In addition, Google announced that Android Auto will use AI to suggest relevant replies and actions.
Samsung's adds generative AI capabilities to its new Galaxy S24 smartphones.
Packing a higher-res camera, a brighter screen and a whole host of new AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is setting the bar for every other flagship phone due out later this year.
Stock up on everything from electric blankets to fuzzy slippers for a perfect cold-weather day at home!
DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Wondering if you can use a credit card at an ATM? It’s possible, but it’s expensive. Here’s what to know before you use your card to withdraw money.
You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
With rosters seeing upheaval after some significant injuries to NBA stars, these five players could be cut to make room for a pickup.
This little guy is amazing for pet dander, allergens, everyday odors and more.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Does the world need more calendar apps? Maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised, though, given that Notion acquired Cron, a rather smartly designed calendar app, in 2022. At its core, Notion Calendar is a free next-gen version of Cron with a built-in, Calendly-like scheduling tool and a deep but optional Notion integration.
The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 30% with this deal.
One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.
Impulse Space revealed more details today about its next product, a high-energy kick stage called Helios, that could make getting to geosynchronous orbit cheaper than ever before. Mueller is well-known in the space propulsion world: he worked as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX and led development of the Merlin rocket engine, which still powers the Falcon 9 workhorse rocket, and the Draco engines on the Dragon spacecraft.
It's the first time Apple has held the top spot.