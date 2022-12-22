What we know about Columbus missing twins suspect Nalah T. Jackson and her Dayton ties

Columbus police say Nalah T. Jackson, 24, seen here at a convenience store in Huber Heights near Dayton, abducted the 5-month-old twin Thomas boys when she stole their mother's running 2010 Honda Accord on Monday night from outside the Donatos Pizza in the Short North while she was inside picking up a DoorDash order for delivery.

Columbus police believe Nalah T. Jackson — the alleged suspect charged with kidnapping twin 5-month-olds Kason and Kyair Thomas on Monday — may be somewhere in Montgomery County.

Kyair, was found early Tuesday morning in a parking lot outside the Dayton International Airport, but Kason remains missing.

But before she took off with the Thomas twins late Monday evening, Jackson, 24, made repeated visits to Riverside, a suburb of Dayton, over the past two months in an attempt to contact her two daughters, according to incident reports from the Riverside Police Department.

More on Columbus twins' abduction:Upset about Columbus case of missing twin Kason Thomas? Here's how you can help:

On the first attempt, Jackson's ex-boyfriend, Dominic Davies, the father of two of her children, called the police and reported that Jackson showed up uninvited, banging on the door with a plastic baggie of what he assumed were drugs in her hand on Nov. 3.

Riverside Police found Jackson in the parking lot of Davies' apartment complex and arrested the 24-year-old who police found with a baggie filled with "multiple small white/milky rock type substance(s) ... which appeared to be possible crack cocaine," according to a report from Riverside Police Sgt. Michael Safriet.

Related Thomas twins article:Ex-boyfriend of suspect in Columbus infant abduction: 'She's like a different person'

Last week, on Dec. 15., Jackson again showed up at her ex-boyfriend's apartment, demanding to see her two children. After Davies refused — later explaining to the police that the girls were at his mother's home — Jackson punched him in the face several times, according to the police report.

The ex-boyfriend told Riverside Police he had full custody of the children because of Jackson's drug use and mental illness.

In an interview with The Dispatch on Thursday, Davies said Jackson is "like a different person" than the woman he met and had a relationship between 2017-2019.

Information regarding the remaining missing Thomas twin, Kason Thomas, pictured left in the photograph of the twins, is seen during a press event at the the Columbus Police Headquarters, along with a picture of the Columbus Police Department’s suspect, Nalah Jackson, and the stolen vehicle.

Is Jackson in Montgomery County?

Columbus police have received several tips alleging Jackson may be in the Dayton area with Kason, Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said during a joint press conference with the FBI on Wednesday.

Story continues

Columbus police have two teams of detectives — 12 in total — searching for Kason in Dayton. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Dayton police, have joined in the search for the missing child.

Areas being searched by Dayton and Columbus police are being determined by tips, Columbus Sgt. Jeff Mooney said, so it's difficult to say if one or two areas of town are the focus.

The suspect has a history of child endangerment

Columbus police charged Jackson with two counts of kidnapping on Tuesday, but she had previous run-ins with law enforcement on child endangerment charges and allegations, Franklin County Municipal Court records show.

In September 2021, Jackson was accused of attempting to abduct her own children from the National Youth Advocacy Center, a protective services agency, which held emergency custody over her children, Columbus police reported.

Columbus police believe Nalah T. Jackson is behind the Monday evening abduction of 5-month-old twins from Columbus.

Police allege that two NYAC employees followed her on foot for several blocks and tried to regain control of the children, when Jackson flagged down a stranger’s vehicle and got in the car.

The driver ordered Jackson to leave the car, police alleged, after NYAC staff informed him that driving off with Jackson would be a crime.

Earlier that year, in June 2021, Jackson pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after her 11-month-old daughter fell down an apartment staircase, according to court records.

Police said Jackson did not respond to EMS personnel seeking entry to the building, compelling Columbus firefighters to force entry into the residence. Jackson did not respond to police or firefighters until they contacted her in her bedroom, court records indicate.

Jackson was sentenced to serve 13 days in prison for the charge and two years of probation and remained on probation when she took the Thomas twins.

Dispatch reporter Monroe Trombly contributed to this story.

Céilí Doyle is a Report for America corps member and covers rural issues in Ohio for The Dispatch. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one. Please consider making a tax-deductible gift at https://bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

You can reach her via email at cdoyle@dispatch.com or follow her on Twitter at @cadoyle18

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What we know about Nalah Jackson, suspect in Columbus abduction case