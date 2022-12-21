What we know about Columbus twins' kidnapping, rescue and ongoing search

Kyair and Kason Thomas, 5-month-old twin boys, were kidnapped on Monday by a woman Columbus police have identified as 24-year-old Nalah T. Jackson, a homeless woman with a criminal history of child endangerment charges and abduction allegations.

Kyair, was found crying and sitting in a car seat with a quilt wrapped around him in the bitter cold about 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday by a passerby in the economy parking lot of Dayton International Airport. His brother Kason remains missing.

The twins were left in a running car around 9:45 p.m. on Monday night, while their mother, who was working for online food ordering company DoorDash, went inside a Donatos Pizza at 920 N. High St. in Columbus's Short North neighborhood to pick up a food order. The twins' mother was working for DoorDash to earn extra money to support her children.

When she turned around, police said, the car was gone.

Donato employees told police that a homeless woman later identified as Jackson had been hanging around the restaurant, asking for a ride. She left the when the twins' mother entered and is believed by police to have jumped into the car with the twins inside and drove off.

Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant, at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, urged Jackson to return Kason safely.

During a prayer vigil Wednesday morning outside the Short North Donatos, the twins' paternal grandmother Fonda Thomas choked back tears as she spoke about her missing grandson.

“He is just the most adorable baby … he has the best smile,” she said. “We don’t even know what else he has to show us, but what we’ve seen in these last five months we want to continue to see every day and continue to have him with us to grow.”

Is there any new information on Kason's whereabouts?

Assistant Columbus Police Chief LaShanna Potts attended the prayer vigil held by the Thomas family on Wednesday morning and said there have been no sightings so far of Kason or Jackson, since the latter went into a Huber Height convenience store asking for money.

“We’re checking every lead that we can … Our officers and detectives have been working around the clock… we will not sleep until this baby is brought home,” Potts said.

Kason was last seen with his brother inside their mother's 2010 Honda Accord with a missing front bumper. Columbus police said the black four-door sedan has a torn, temporary Ohio registration tag and a white bumper sticker in the back that says "Westside City Toys."

Columbus police issued a BOLO (all-points bulletin) alert to five neighboring states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, for those law enforcement agencies to immediately tell Columbus if anyone calls 911 and reports seeing Jackson, Kason or the stolen 2010 Honda Accord.

Sgt. Jeff Mooney, Columbus Division of Police spokesperson, said law enforcement is following up on every tip and lead they get — and they’ve gotten lots of them from people eager to help — but they don’t know even the general area where the suspect is at this point. Police have gotten tips about sightings of the suspect Jackson from all over the state.

Amber Alerts, which unlike BOLO alerts include sending messages to cellphones directly, have not been sent out in those neighboring states. Until there is information indicating Jackson is in another state, an Amber Alert cannot be sent out there.

“It is something we’re working tirelessly on and allocating a lot of manpower and every resource we can even think of,” Mooney said.

Who is Nalah T. Jackson, the woman suspected of kidnapping the Thomas twins?

Police released a photo of who they believe to be Nalah Jackson, 24, at a Huber Heights gas station. Jackson is wanted as a suspect in the kidnapping of two five-month-old twins Monday evening from a Donato's parking lot in the Short North. (Photo: Columbus Division of Police)

Jackson, 24, a homeless Black woman living in Columbus, had multiple run-ins with law enforcement over the years. Standing 5-feet-7 and weighing about 159 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, she has a history of child endangerment charges and allegations, court records show.

Most recently, in September 2021, Jackson allegedly fled on foot with her children during a supervised visit at the National Youth Advocacy Center, which held emergency custody over her children, police reported.

Police allege that two NYAC employees followed her on foot for several blocks and tried to regain control of the children, when Jackson flagged down a stranger’s vehicle and got in the car. The driver ordered Jackson to leave the car, police said, after NYAC staff informed him that driving off with Jackson would be a crime.

In June 2021, Jackson pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after her 11-month-old daughter fell down an apartment staircase, according to court records.

Police said Jackson did not respond to EMS personnel seeking entry to the building, compelling Columbus firefighters to force their way in. Jackson did not respond to police or firefighters until they contacted her in her bedroom, court records indicate.

Jackson was sentenced to serve 13 days in prison on the child endangerment charge and two years of probation.

She remained on probation when she abducted the Thomas twins on Monday evening.

Anyone with further information about the twins' suspected abductor Nalah T. Jackson or still-missing 5-month-old Kason Thomas is urged to call Columbus police at the following tip line: 614-645-4266. Those interested in volunteering to help search for Kason can email the Dock Ellis Foundation at info@dockellisfoundation.com.

Céilí Doyle is a Report for America corps member and covers rural issues in Ohio for The Dispatch. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one. Please consider making a tax-deductible gift at https://bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

You can reach her via email at cdoyle@dispatch.com or follow her on Twitter at @cadoyle18

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What we know about Columbus twins' kidnapping, search for Kason Thomas