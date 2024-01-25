What to know about the company picked to handle the $1.6B from Cincinnati's railroad sale

The Cincinnati Southern Railroad Board on Monday unanimously selected the international money management firm UBS to oversee the $1.6 billion trust that is being created from the sale of the city-owned railroad.

UBS is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, but has offices all over the world, including two Cincinnati offices. It has $91 billion of managed assets under advisement, $17 billion of it in public funds, according to information it gave to the board.

In picking UBS the board rejected two local firms based Downtown − Fund Evaluation Group and Fifth Third Bank − who had been on the shortlist. Members had publicly said a local connection was important, partly because they expected a public accounting of the money. And if they have questions, having the firm nearby seemed important, they said.

In selecting UBS the board said it got the best of both worlds − vast resources, but two nearby Cincinnati offices comprised of 236 employees.

A spokeswoman for Fifth Third declined to comment.

Alan Lenahan, CEO of FEG, said in a provided statement: "It was a competitive process, and we congratulate UBS. Our team is disappointed in the decision; the trust would have fit nicely within FEG’s institutional focus. We are open to consideration in the future if there is (an) opportunity to bid again. As a local firm, we hope to see great results for the Trust and the community."

Here's what to know about one of the biggest financial deals in the city's history.

What has UBS said?

A representative of the firm, Managing Director Eric Gioia, spoke to the board last week. The former New York City councilman, who is based in New York, told the board: "We take great pride in becoming an extension of you."

Gioia added: "You'll be speaking to us every week. You'll see us month to month. ... I recognize what the city is trying to get done with these dollars."

What happens now?

Railroad board president Paul Muething, an attorney, will negotiate the final contract on behalf of the board. The deal between the board and buyer Norfolk Southern calls for the sale to close on March 15.

How did we get here?

City voters in November 2023 approved the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern for $1.6 billion, money that will be used to create a trust fund from which investment money will be used to repair current infrastructure. The board was then tasked with selecting a money manager. Criteria included investment strategy, return, fees and commitment to diversity.

The decision to choose UBS came after a five-hour board meeting last week in which five firms that had been selected from a field of 17 applicants presented a management plan for the trust.

Why the board picked UBS

A private consultant to the board scored each of the 17 applicants based on their response to the board's criteria to get the job UBS scored fifth.

The board determined UBS offered the best return and what the board considered a reasonable fee of roughly $1.46 million a year to $2.1 million a year. It also endorsed UBS's commitment to investing in minority communities.

As outlined in public board meetings, UBS promised the greatest return of the five firms that made the shortlist, estimating an annual return of 6.4% to 6.5%. It also estimated, in a worst-case scenario, a loss of up to 28%.

Investment strategy is ultimately up to board approval, but the money manager is expected to offer expert guidance. Members publicly said they would aim to negotiate a slightly less risky strategy that might bring in a lower return but never create a loss greater than 25%. Any loss greater than 25% would trigger a clause in the state law that governs the trust preventing money from being pulled out of the trust. It's designed to preserve the trust.

UBS quoted fees of anywhere between $1.46 million a year to $2.1 million a year, which included handling the money.

Helping minority communities was key

While the board did weigh the money side of each firm's plans heavily in their decision, they also considered how companies invested in diversity. The five firms all offered employee demographics related to diversity, but UBS as one board member put it "went deeper." UBS managers explained how their firm invested in funds that help minority communities.

"We are very sensitive to the diversity initiative and the importance of it," Muething said. "I think the city did a great job in (planning) the impact of the money in how it is distributed. It's one of the things that helped us be approved in the first place."

In its presentation to the board, UBS pledged the money management plan it proposed would include investments with minority-owned funds.

What will the city do with the money?

The city's budget relies on the money from the railroad. In previous years, the money has come via a long-term lease; now it will come from returns on the sale of the railroad. The current lease brought in roughly $26 a year, but public officials said they expect the trust from the sale to double the amount of money coming to the city each year.

From left: Former Cincinnati Mayor Charlie Luken, Paul Sylvester, Board Chair Paul Muething, former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory, former Councilwoman Amy Murray and Assistant City Solicitor Kaitlyn Geiger meet during the first Cincinnati Southern Railway Board meeting since the election on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Walnut Hills Branch Library in Walnut Hills.

The Virginia-based money management firm Davenport and Company was contracted by the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board to help assess the firms that applied to manage the trust. Below is a summary of Davenport's findings related to the five finalists.

Cincinnatii Southern Railway Investment advisor presentation summary by SACoolidge on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why the railroad board chose UBS to oversee $1.6B trust