What to know about completed road repairs on I-87 in Rockland, Orange

Repairs on a heavily traveled corridor of the New York State Thruway in Rockland and Orange counties wrapped up this week after more than a year of work.

The $44.6 million pavement project centered on a ten-mile stretch of roadway between the New York towns of Ramapo and Tuxedo that connects to I-287 and New Jersey's Route 17 South.

Work crews removed and replaced roadway in both directions, adding new asphalt to create a smoother ride along a section traveled by nearly 100,000 vehicles per day, the Thruway Authority’s acting executive director Frank Hoare said.

Guiderails added, drainage fixed

“Tens of millions of vehicles travel this section of our entire system annually — for work, commerce and leisure — and these improvements will make the driving experience that much easier for those using the Thruway or connecting to Interstate 287 or Route 17 in New Jersey,” Hoare said.

Yonkers Contracting Company, the project contractor, began work in the fall of 2022.

New guiderails were added and drainage systems and culverts were fixed.

The Thruway Authority has plans to invest $2.4 billion in capital projects over the next five years.

“This stretch of the Thruway is a critical corridor bringing New Yorkers through the Hudson Valley, and these investments in our infrastructure are essential to the people who rely on it every day,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “New York State continues to revitalize its infrastructure to provide motorists and commercial vehicles alike with a reliable roadway for generations to come.”

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Roadwork on I-87 in Rockland, Orange NY counties is done. What to know