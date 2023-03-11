Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Estimates For 2023

The analysts covering Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the eleven analysts covering Hammerson, is for revenues of UK£185m in 2023, which would reflect a concerning 36% reduction in Hammerson's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing UK£222m of revenue in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Hammerson, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 14% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 36% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 4.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Hammerson to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Hammerson after today.

