Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Estimates For 2023

The analysts covering Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After this downgrade, Lucid Group's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.3b in 2023. This would be a major 119% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.36 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.4b and losses of US$1.30 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 22% to US$10.75, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Lucid Group's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lucid Group at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 119% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 130% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 18% per year. So it's pretty clear that Lucid Group is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Lucid Group. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Lucid Group's future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Lucid Group after today.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Lucid Group's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

