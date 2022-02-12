Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Estimates For 2023

One thing we could say about the analysts on Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$5.58 reflecting a 19% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Nautilus, is for revenues of US$519m in 2023, which would reflect a painful 22% reduction in Nautilus' sales over the past 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of US$0.40 in 2023, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$583m and US$0.37 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 10.0% to US$11.25, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Nautilus' valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Nautilus at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 18% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.2% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Nautilus is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Nautilus' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Nautilus after today.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Nautilus' financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other flags we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

